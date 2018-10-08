08 Oct 2018

AHA Centre Situation Update No. 9: M 7.4 Earthquake and Tsunami, Sulawesi, Indonesia - Monday, 8 October 2018, 17:00 hrs (UTC+7)

Report
from ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance
Published on 08 Oct 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (3.44 MB)

1. HIGHLIGHTS

a. The cascading events on 28 September 2018 are characteristic of a catastrophic disaster scenario where major earthquakes triggered near-field tsunami, major liquefaction, and landslides, which resulted in direct damages, impacts, and constrained humanitarian access (AHA Centre). Updated information on disaster damages and impacts are available in Section 3.

b. Based on the Letter D/01853/10/10/2018/16 from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) sent to the AHA Centre on 3 October 2018, it had informed all that Government of Indonesia has decided to receive, for the time being, assistance as follows:

  • Air transportations (preferably C-130 or alike);

  • Tents (shelter kits);

  • Water treatment;

  • Electric generators; and

  • Financial donation, i.e. from the foreign governments and international organisations preferably to National Disaster Management Authority (BNPB) and Indonesian Red Cross (PMI).

c. BNPB informed that a USD bank account has been opened to receive international donations, as can be found below. BNPB advised partners who have donated to inform Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Mr. Ronny P. Yuliantoro at kantorsahli@kemlu.go.id).
Bank : Bank Negara Indonesia (BNI)
Bank account : RPL 175 BNPB PDHLN PALU Account number : 75520903-8 SWIFT Code : BNINIDJA Branch : Bank Negara Indonesia (BNI) KCU Harmoni d. BNPB stresses that humanitarian partners must send the following documents, together with a cover letter regarding the mobilization of relief items, to BNPB (ksibnpb@gmail.com and cc to eoc@ahacentre.org) before mobilising any relief items:

  • Donation Certificate,

  • Packing list,

  • Invoice, and

  • Manifest e. Humanitarian partners are encouraged to take note on the conditions set by BNPB for INGOs supporting emergency response of Central Sulawesi Earthquake and Tsunami (Figure 1).

f. Humanitarian partners may also wish to take note on the information management flow of the Joint Operations and Coordination Centre for International Assistance (Figure 2) as well as logistics support plan for international assistance (Figure 3). For more information and operational contact point, please contact AHA Centre and ASEAN-ERAT on the ground. For ensuring effectiveness of support ASEAN-ERAT has moved the Joint Operations and Coordination Centre for International Assistance (JOCCIA) to a new location at -0.890777, 119.87149.

