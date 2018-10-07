AHA Centre Situation Update No. 8: M 7.4 Earthquake and Tsunami, Sulawesi, Indonesia - Sunday, 7 October 2018, 17:00 hrs (UTC+7)

1. HIGHLIGHTS

a. The cascading events on 28 September 2018 are characteristic of a catastrophic disaster scenario where major earthquakes triggered near-field tsunami, major liquefaction, and landslides, which resulted in direct damages, impacts, and constrained humanitarian access (AHA Centre). Updated information on disaster damages and impacts are available in Section 3.

b. Based on the Letter D/01853/10/10/2018/16 from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) sent to the AHA Centre on 3 October 2018, it had informed all that Government of Indonesia has decided to receive, for the time being, assistance as follows:

i. Air transportations (preferably C-130 or alike).

ii. Tents (shelter kits)

iii. Water treatment

iv. Electric generators

v. Financial donation from the foreign governments and international organisations should be channelled through National Board for the Disaster Relief (BNPB, sic). It is suggested that the financial donations from the Red Cross, international and local NGOs to be addressed to the Palang Merah Indonesia (Indonesian Red Cross).

c. At the Coordination Meeting for Diplomatic Missions and Humanitarian Partners on 5 October 2018 chaired by key representatives from National Disaster Management Authority (BNPB) and Ministry of Social Affairs. Key summary from the coordination meeting is as follows:

i. BNPB stressed that offer of assistance can be made through MoFA or AHA Centre which will be put up for further deliberation by Task Force for International Assistance.

ii. BNPB informed that all international assistance (teams and relief items) must be directed to Balikpapan Sepinggan Airport (BPN), with CIQP facilities and team’s presence there. AHA Centre and ASEAN-ERAT is also stationed at the BPN airport to support BNPB, Ministry of Health, Custom Office, Immigration Office, and National Agency of Drug and Food Control (BPOM) on facilitating the incoming international assistance. Halim Perdana Kusuma Airport (Jakarta) and Sultan Hassanudin Airport (Makassar) are used as logistic hubs strictly for domestic / in-country relief items and teams.

iii. Operational contact points at Balikpapan and Palu will be shared to those who received acceptance from Government of Indonesia.

iv. Humanitarian partners with in-country resources, capabilities, and equipment or procuring locally are advised to mobilise the relief items from Jakarta or Makassar. Partners are expected to shoulder all relief items mobilisation and extra costs.

v. BNPB also informed that a USD bank account has been opened to receive international donations, as can be found below. BNPB advised partners who have donated to inform Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Mr. Ronny P. Yuliantoro at kantorsahli@kemlu.go.id).

Bank : Bank Negara Indonesia (BNI)

Bank account : RPL 175 BNPB PDHLN PALU

Account number : 75520903-8

SWIFT Code : BNINIDJA

Branch : Bank Negara Indonesia (BNI) KCU Harmoni

vi. Humanitarian partners are requested to respect the decision of Government of Indonesia on limiting presence of foreign humanitarian workers in the affected areas. Permission will be given to operators / technicians of specific equipment brought from outside of the country, e.g. water treatment facilities, at a certain period of time. International humanitarian partners with local partners out on the ground may mobilise surge capacity from outside the country only to be stationed at Jakarta (or headquarter) and not to the affected areas.

vii. BNPB stresses that humanitarian partners must send the following documents, together with a cover letter regarding the mobilization of relief items, to BNPB (ksibnpb@gmail.com and cc to eoc@ahacentre.org) before mobilising any items or teams:

Donation Certificate

Packing list

Invoice

Manifest

viii. As per guidance from the BNPB, for the time being, AHA Centre will not hold a coordination meeting, hence humanitarian partners are requested to wait for the letter of acceptance made by BNPB as basis for their operations. For follow up on the offer of assistance, humanitarian partners are requested to link up with the AHA Centre to reduce the coordination burden to the BNPB.

d. A Coordination Meeting with Defence Attaches of States dispatching their military assets to support the emergency response operations on 5 October 2018 was facilitated at AHA Centre Office, Graha BNPB 13th Floor, 1400-1500 hrs. Foreign militaries offering assistance have come to a consensus that they stand ready to support the relief efforts and will stand guided by Indonesian Armed Forces (TNI).

Figure 1 below shows the snapshot of foreign military assets under the coordination of TNI.

e. As at 5 October 2018, Government of Indonesia had received offers of assistance from 29 countries and 102 international (non-government) organisations outside of Indonesia. The list of offers of assistance had been collated by MoFA and AHA Centre before forwarding to relevant authorities. The figure below indicate types of assistance offered and progress status of the offers. To date, the offer of assistance being kindly requested to stand down (around 33%) are mostly on the search and rescue capabilities, i.e. to this offering entity BNPB has issued a Letter B.077/BNPB/Pusdiklat PB/HK.10.05/10/2018 addressed to partners who are kindly requested to stand down.

f. ASEAN Emergency Response and Assessment Team (ERAT) is currently in Palu City.

ASEAN-ERAT has supported BNPB to setup a Joint Operations and Coordination Centre for International Assistance (JOCCIA) co-locate with BNPB’s National Assisting Post (Pospenas) at Rumah Jabatan Gubernur (-0.903385, 119.888468).

g. ASEAN-ERAT’s rapid assessment findings and recommendation (correct as at 7 October) are highlighted in Section 7.