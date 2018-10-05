05 Oct 2018

AHA Centre Situation Update No. 7: M 7.4 Earthquake and Tsunami, Sulawesi, Indonesia - Friday, 5 October 2018, 19:00 hrs (UTC+7)

Report
from ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance
Published on 05 Oct 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (3.03 MB)

1. HIGHLIGHTS

a. The cascading events on 28 September 2018 are characteristic of a catastrophic disaster scenario where major earthquakes triggered near-field tsunami, major liquefaction, and landslides, which resulted in direct damages, impacts, and constrained humanitarian access (AHA Centre). Updated information on disaster damages and impacts are available in Section 3.

b. Based on the Letter D/01853/10/10/2018/16 from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) sent to the AHA Centre on 3 October 2018, it can be informed that Government of Indonesia has decided to receive, for the time being, assistance as follows:

i. Air transportations (preferably C-130 or alike).
ii. Tents (shelter kits)
iii. Water treatment
iv. Electric generators
v. Financial donation from the foreign government should be channelled through National Board for the Disaster Relief (BNPB, sic). It is suggested that the financial donation from the Red Cross and NGOs be addressed to the Palang Merah Indonesia (Indonesian Red Cross).

c. AHA Centre facilitated a Coordination Meeting for Diplomatic Missions and Humanitarian Partners on 5 October 2018 at AHA Centre Office, Graha BNPB 13th Floor, 1000-1200 hrs. The meeting was chaired by representatives from National Disaster Management Authority (BNPB) and Ministry of Social Affairs. Key summary from the coordination meeting is as follows:

i. BNPB stresses that offer of assistance can be made through MoFA or AHA Centre, for further deliberation by Task Force for International Assistance.
ii. BNPB informed that all international assistance (teams and relief items) must be directed to Balikpapan Sepinggan Airport (BPN), with CIQP facilities and teams presence there. AHA Centre and ASEAN-ERAT is also stationed at the BPN airport to support BNPB, Ministry of Health, Custom Office, Immigration Office, and National Agency of Drug and Food Control (BPOM) on facilitating the incoming international assistance. Halim Perdana Kusuma Airport (Jakarta) and Sultan Hassanudin Airport (Makassar) are used as logistic hubs strictly for domestic / in-country relief items and teams.
iii. Operational contact points at Balikpapan and Palu will be shared to those who received acceptance from Government of Indonesia.
iv. Humanitarian partners with in-country resources, capabilities, and equipment or procuring locally are advised to mobilised the relief items from Jakarta or Makassar. Partners are expected to shoulder all relief items mobilisation cost.
v. BNPB also informed that a USD bank account has been opened to receive international donations, as can be found below. BNPB advised partners who have donated to inform Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Mr. Ronny P. Yuliantoro at kantorsahli@kemlu.go.id).

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Going mobile, version 2: Tell us what you think!

We have just rebuilt the mobile version of our website. You may remember that a while back we launched ReliefWeb Lite in a bid to better meet the needs of users in low-bandwidth countries.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.