AHA Centre Situation Update No. 7: M 7.4 Earthquake and Tsunami, Sulawesi, Indonesia - Friday, 5 October 2018, 19:00 hrs (UTC+7)

1. HIGHLIGHTS

a. The cascading events on 28 September 2018 are characteristic of a catastrophic disaster scenario where major earthquakes triggered near-field tsunami, major liquefaction, and landslides, which resulted in direct damages, impacts, and constrained humanitarian access (AHA Centre). Updated information on disaster damages and impacts are available in Section 3.

b. Based on the Letter D/01853/10/10/2018/16 from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) sent to the AHA Centre on 3 October 2018, it can be informed that Government of Indonesia has decided to receive, for the time being, assistance as follows:

i. Air transportations (preferably C-130 or alike).

ii. Tents (shelter kits)

iii. Water treatment

iv. Electric generators

v. Financial donation from the foreign government should be channelled through National Board for the Disaster Relief (BNPB, sic). It is suggested that the financial donation from the Red Cross and NGOs be addressed to the Palang Merah Indonesia (Indonesian Red Cross).

c. AHA Centre facilitated a Coordination Meeting for Diplomatic Missions and Humanitarian Partners on 5 October 2018 at AHA Centre Office, Graha BNPB 13th Floor, 1000-1200 hrs. The meeting was chaired by representatives from National Disaster Management Authority (BNPB) and Ministry of Social Affairs. Key summary from the coordination meeting is as follows:

i. BNPB stresses that offer of assistance can be made through MoFA or AHA Centre, for further deliberation by Task Force for International Assistance.

ii. BNPB informed that all international assistance (teams and relief items) must be directed to Balikpapan Sepinggan Airport (BPN), with CIQP facilities and teams presence there. AHA Centre and ASEAN-ERAT is also stationed at the BPN airport to support BNPB, Ministry of Health, Custom Office, Immigration Office, and National Agency of Drug and Food Control (BPOM) on facilitating the incoming international assistance. Halim Perdana Kusuma Airport (Jakarta) and Sultan Hassanudin Airport (Makassar) are used as logistic hubs strictly for domestic / in-country relief items and teams.

iii. Operational contact points at Balikpapan and Palu will be shared to those who received acceptance from Government of Indonesia.

iv. Humanitarian partners with in-country resources, capabilities, and equipment or procuring locally are advised to mobilised the relief items from Jakarta or Makassar. Partners are expected to shoulder all relief items mobilisation cost.

v. BNPB also informed that a USD bank account has been opened to receive international donations, as can be found below. BNPB advised partners who have donated to inform Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Mr. Ronny P. Yuliantoro at kantorsahli@kemlu.go.id).