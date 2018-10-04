AHA Centre Situation Update No. 6: M 7.4 Earthquake and Tsunami, Sulawesi, Indonesia - Thursday, 4 October 2018, 18:00 hrs (UTC+7)

1. HIGHLIGHTS

a. The cascading events on 28 September 2018 are characteristic of a catastrophic disaster scenario where major earthquakes triggered near-field tsunami, major liquefaction, and landslides, which resulted in direct damages, impacts, and constrained humanitarian access (AHA Centre).

b. A revised estimation from the National Disaster Management Authority (BNPB) suggest that in total around 2.4 million people were exposed to earthquake intensity V MMI and above in nine cities/regencies in Central Sulawesi.

c. As at 4 October, 1300 hrs local time, BNPB confirmed 1,424 fatalities with over 2,549 injuries, 113 missing persons, 152 are requiring immediately rescue efforts. There are currently over 70,821 evacuees being housed in 141 evacuation sites. In addition, 66,238 houses damaged, with 99.2% (65,733) of them located in Central Sulawesi Province. There is no disaggregated data yet on the severity of the house damage.

Note that these figures may increase in due course as assessment continues.

d. Based on the Letter D/01853/10/10/2018/16 from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs sent to the AHA Centre on 3 October 2018, it can be informed that Government of Indonesia has decided to receive, for the time being, assistance as follows:

Air transportations (preferably C-130 or alike). It is strongly advised that prior to the departure of the aircrafts from the sending states, the Embassy concerned in Jakarta sends the Verbal Note providing flight manifest to the Ministry of the flight clearance approval. In addition to this, the entry point for the aircraft is Sepinggan Airport in Balikpapan. All operational and overhead costs shall be borne by the sending states. Tents (shelter kits) Water treatment Electric generators Any financial donation from the foreign government should be channelled through National Board for the Disaster Relief (BNPB, sic). It is suggested that the financial donation from the Red Cross and NGOs be addressed to the Palang Merah Indonesia (Indonesian Red Cross).

e. As at 4 October 2018, Government of Indonesia had received offers of assistance from 29 countries, of which 17 countries offered a concrete type of assistance and match the prioritised support. The review process on offer of assistance from international non-government organisations is ongoing. In total there are 88 offers of assistance had been collated and forwarded to relevant authorities. The figure below indicate types of assistance offered and progress status of the offers. To date, the offer of assistance being kindly requested to stand down (around 33%) are mostly on the search and rescue capabilities.