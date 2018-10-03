AHA Centre Situation Update No. 5: M 7.4 Earthquake and Tsunami, Sulawesi, Indonesia - Wednesday, 3 October 2018, 17:30 hrs (UTC+7)

1. HIGHLIGHTS

a. The cascading events on 28 September 2018 are characteristic of a catastrophic disaster scenario where major earthquakes triggered near-field tsunami, major liquefaction, and landslides, which resulted in direct damages, impacts, and constrained humanitarian access (AHA Centre).

b. The AHA Centre highly consider the available analysis that from the initial 1.5 million people affected (exposed to moderate and strong shaking), around 537,000 people were exposed to strong shaking as well as potentially directly affected by the following tsunami and liquefaction. From this caseload, around 191,000 people in urgent needs of humanitarian assistance due to their pre-disaster vulnerability. As alternative to the available analysis, the AHA Centre recalculated the humanitarian needs based on the ASEAN’s Initial Needs Assessment Checklist (INAC) standard and threshold. This is available in Section 3.

c. As at 3 October, 1300 hrs local time, BNPB confirmed 1,407 fatalities with over 2,549 injuries, 113 missing persons, 152 are requiring immediately rescue efforts. There are currently over 70,821 evacuees being housed in 141 evacuation sites. In addition, around 65,733 houses damaged. Note that these figures may increase in due course as assessment continues.

d. As at 3 October 2018, Government of Indonesia had received offers of assistance from 29 countries, of which 17 countries offered a concrete type of assistance and match the prioritised support. The review process on offer of assistance from international non-government organisations is ongoing. A total of 55 offers of assistance had been collated and forwarded to relevant authorities. Based on the Letter D/01853/10/10/2018/16 from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs sent to the AHA Centre on 3 October 2018, it can be informed that Government of Indonesia has decided to receive, for the time being, assistance as follows:

Air transportations (preferably C-130 or alike). It is strongly advised that prior to the departure of the aircrafts from the sending states, the Embassy concerned in Jakarta sends the Verbal Note providing flight manifest to the Ministry of the flight clearance approval. In addition to this, the entry point for the aircraft is Sepinggan Airport in Balikpapan. All operational and overhead costs shall be borne by the sending states. Tents (shelter kits) Water treatment Electric generators Any financial donation from the foreign government should be channelled through National Board for the Disaster Relief (BNPB, sic). It is suggested that the financial donation from the Red Cross and NGOs be addressed to the Palang Merah Indonesia (Indonesian Red Cross).

e. ASEAN Emergency Response and Assessment Team (ERAT) is in the most affected area of Palu City. ASEAN-ERAT has supported BNPB to setup a coordination centre for international assistance in the vicinity of Central Sulawesi Governor House at - 0.90345, 119.88852. On-site coordination assessment meeting was held on 2 Oct 2018, 2100hrs led by BNPB and supported by ASEAN ERAT, with the participation from in country NGOs. During the meeting, it was reported that national partners have stated to collect data, hence a joint-analysis meeting is scheduled on 8 Oct 2018.

f. AHA Centre is mobilising 3 staffs on 4 October to standby in Balikpapan to support BNPB.