AHA Centre Situation Update No. 4: M 7.4 Earthquake and Tsunami, Sulawesi, Indonesia - Tuesday, 2 October 2018, 17:30 hrs (UTC+7)

1. HIGHLIGHTS

a. The cascading events on 28 September 2018 are catastrophic disaster scenario when major earthquakes triggered near-field tsunami, major liquefaction, and landslides, which resulted in direct damages, impacts, and constrained humanitarian access (AHA Centre).

b. The AHA Centre highly consider the results of its partner initial analysis on earthquake impact analysis and potential needs (Pacific Disaster Centre), which suggests that out of the initial 1.5 million people affected (exposed to moderate and strong shaking), around 537,000 people were exposed to strong shaking as well as potentially directly affected by the following tsunami and liquefaction. Around 191,000 people in urgent needs of humanitarian assistance. Initial reports (as at 3 October, 1300 hrs Jakarta time) BNPB has confirmed 1,234 fatalities with over 632 injuries, 99 missing persons, 152 are requiring immediately rescue efforts. There are currently over 61,867 evacuees being housed in 109 evacuation sites. Note that these figures are still expected to rise.

c. On 1 October 2018. Government of Indonesia, through BNPB and Ministry of Foreign Affairs, welcomed offers for international assistance and will select based on the humanitarian needs. Representative of BNPB has strongly stated that humanitarian partners should make concrete and written offers first, which will be reviewed to ensure the offer meet humanitarian needs, before granting access.

Coordinating Ministry of Political, Law, and Security Affairs (Menkopolhukam),

Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), and BNPB have stated that their over-arching guidance on acceptance and selection of international assistance are:

1) selective acceptance, based on humanitarian needs;

2) meeting the six-urgent needs (see point below), especially for air transportation (e.g. C-130 usage);

3) implementation will be coordinated with related national ministries and agencies;

4) all assistance must be self-sufficient and not put additional burden to the affected countries. All consolidated list of offers have been passed on by AHA Centre to BNPB and related ministries.

The guidance above has been visualise as below by the AHA Centre and agreed during the coordination meeting at Kemenkopolhukam’s office on 2 October 2018

d. For other type of assistance, AHA Centre is supporting BNPB in coordinating the offers of assistance. Humanitarian partners are encourage to use ASEAN’s SASOP Form Offer of Assistance available here: http://bit.ly/SASOP4Sulawesi. Those who cannot access the form can use form available in Virtual-OSOCC and send it to ksibnpb@gmail.com and eoc@ahacentre.org.

Based on BNPB as at 2 October 2018 there are six initial needs required:

Air transport capable to land in short runway (2 km airstrip)

Family Tents

Water Purification sets

Generator sets

Medical assistance

Environmental management for mosquito-borne diseases (malaria)

Based on the latest development:

International USAR teams are requested to stand down

The need for international EMTs will be re-assessed by relevant authorities.

Body bags are urgently needs for cadaver management

Airlift and transport assets are in the process of deliberation and selection

On non-food items, ERAT will be recommending based on coordination meeting with BNPB to be held on 2 October 2018, 2100 hrs local time.

e. ASEAN Emergency Response and Assessment Team (ERAT) has reached Palu on and establishing their base of operations and coordination setup with Coordinator of National Assisting Post (Pospenas) for incoming international assistance. A coordination centre for international humanitarian assistance led by ERAT will be established to support BNPB’s Pospenas.

f. Subsequent stage of coordinated assessment will be done led by BNPB with support of ERAT and other partners. A meeting of Information Management Working Group is scheduled on 3 October to deliberate coordinated assessment methodology.

g. During the Coordination Meeting at AHA Centre Office, it has been informed that Balikpapan Airport is proposed as the staging area for incoming international assistance into Palu.

h. Land/road lane from Palu-Poso and Palu-Mamuju are accessible now. The status of the nearest airports and seaports are:

Airports updates:

a. Balikpapan airport: open

b. Palu airport: opened with limited operations

c. Mamuju airport: Tower building damaged but still functioning

d. Toli-toli airport: Normal

e. Poso airport: Normal f. Luwuk Bangai airport: Shifting of tower but still functioning Ports updates:

g. Pantoloan Port (Kota Palu): most severely damaged compared to other ports

h. Wani port: Building and docks were damaged i. Ampana Port, Luwuk Port, Belang-belang Port, Majene Port: In good condition with no damage reported