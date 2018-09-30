30 Sep 2018

AHA Centre Situation Update No. 2: M 7.4 Earthquake and Tsunami, Sulawesi, Indonesia - Sunday, 30 September 2018, 17:00 hrs (UTC+7)

Report
from ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance
Published on 30 Sep 2018 View Original
Highlights

a. On Friday (28/09) at 13.59 hrs, an earthquake with a strength of 5.9 SR and updated to 6.0 SR Lok: 0.35 LS, 119.82 BT (The epicenter was at land 61 km north of Palu), Depth: 10 km shook the Kab. Donggala, Prov. Central Sulawesi. Earthquake with magnitude 7.7 magnitude strength which is then updated by BMKG to magnitude 7.4 shook the Palu City and Donggala, Central Sulawesi at 17:02 hrs causing more damages. Earthquake epicentre was recorded at 10 km depth, 27 km northeast of Donggala, Central Sulawesi.

b. Tsunami struck Talise beach in Palu City and beaches in Donggala and some settlements and buildings on the beach. Assessment and data collection on the number of victims are still underway.

c. According to the population census data of 2010, 1,536,367 are potentially affected by this event across 6 regencies and 85 districts. Initial reports (as at 30 September) have estimated 832 casualties with over 540 injuries and 29 missing across 934 affected villages. There are currently over 16,732 displaced persons being housed with 24 evacuation sites. Note that this figures are still expected to rise. Currently, 264 bodies have been recovered with 87 disaster victims being identified by National Police.

d. A total of 170 aftershocks has occurred after the Donggala M 7.4 earthquake as at 30/9/2018 at 00:00 (UTC+7). The conditions of Palu and Donggala City are pitch black as electricity is still out and fuel is scarce. According to the population census data of 2010, 1,536,367 are potentially affected by this event across 6 regencies and 85 districts. Initial reports have estimated 384 casualties with over 300 injuries. Rapid assessment is currently underway.

e. Current immediate needs preliminarily identified are:
I. Search and Rescue
II. Food, ready-to-eat meals and public kitchens to support dietary needs
III. Fuel needs - damaged Fuel terminal facilities have disrupted supply affecting logistics
IV. Body bags for disaster victims and disaster victim identification
V. Medical supplies
VI. Psycho-social support

f. Based on the ASEAN’s Joint Disaster Response Plan (AJDRP), the potential basic needs identified are:
I. Food (ready-to-eat meals) which are halal certified
II. Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH)
III. Primary healthcare including first aid and psycho-social support
IV. Nutrition needs
V. Medicines
VI. Feminine hygiene kits
VII. Non-food items

