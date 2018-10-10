AHA Centre Situation Update No. 10: M 7.4 Earthquake and Tsunami, Sulawesi, Indonesia - Monday, 8 October 2018, 17:00 hrs (UTC+7)

1. HIGHLIGHTS

a. The cascading events on 28 September 2018 are characteristic of a catastrophic disaster scenario where major earthquakes triggered near-field tsunami, major liquefaction, and landslides, which resulted in direct damages, impacts, and constrained humanitarian access (AHA Centre).

b. Updated information on disaster damages and impacts are available in the infographic on page 1 and Section 3. Based on the available disaster impact information and recorded relief items from international and national, as at 10 October, initial gap analysis for several relief items are provided below. Humanitarian partners are encouraged to share their data for updating this gap analysis in various sectors and relief items.

c. Based on the Letter D/01853/10/10/2018/16 from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) sent to the AHA Centre on 3 October 2018, it had informed all that Government of Indonesia has decided to receive, for the time being, assistance as follows:  Air transportations (preferably C-130 or alike);  Tents (shelter kits);  Water treatment;  Electric generators; and  Financial donation, i.e. from the foreign governments and international organisations preferably to National Disaster Management Authority (BNPB) and Indonesian Red Cross (PMI).

d. BNPB informed that a USD bank account has been opened to receive international donations, as can be found below. BNPB advised partners who have donated to inform Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Mr. Ronny P. Yuliantoro at kantorsahli@kemlu.go.id).

Bank : Bank Negara Indonesia (BNI)

Bank account : RPL 175 BNPB PDHLN PALU

Account number : 75520903-8

SWIFT Code : BNINIDJA

Branch : Bank Negara Indonesia (BNI) KCU Harmoni

e. BNPB stresses that humanitarian partners must send the following documents, together with a cover letter regarding the mobilization of relief items, to BNPB (ksibnpb@gmail.com and cc to eoc@ahacentre.org) before mobilising any relief items: Donation Certificate, Packing list, Invoice, and Manifest f. Humanitarian partners are encouraged to take note on the conditions set by BNPB for INGOs supporting emergency response of Central Sulawesi Earthquake and Tsunami.

g. Humanitarian partners may also wish to take note on the information management flow of the Joint Operations and Coordination Centre for International Assistance (Figure 2) as well as logistics support plan for international assistance (Figure 3). For more information and operational contact point, please contact AHA Centre and ASEAN-ERAT on the ground. For ensuring effectiveness of support ASEAN-ERAT has moved the Joint Operations and Coordination Centre for International Assistance (JOCCIA) to a new location at -0.890777, 119.87149.

h. We would like to urge that actors rendering assistance on the ground to register their activities at JOCCIA so as to avoid duplication of efforts. This would greatly facilitate the government efforts in responding effectively in this response.