AHA Centre Situation Update No. 1: M 7.4 Earthquake and Tsunami, Sulawesi, Indonesia - Saturday, 29 September 2018, 17:00 hrs (UTC+7)

Highlights

a. On Friday (28/09) at 13.59 hrs, an earthquake with a strength of 5.9 SR and updated to 6.0 SR Lok: 0.35 LS, 119.82 BT (The epicenter was at land 61 km north of Palu), Depth: 10 km shook the Kab. Donggala, Prov. Central Sulawesi.

b. Earthquake with magnitude 7.7 magnitude strength which is then updated by BMKG to magnitude 7.4 shook the Palu City and Donggala, Central Sulawesi at 17:02 hrs. Earthquake epicentre was recorded at 10 km depth, 27 km northeast of Donggala, Central Sulawesi.

c. BMKG has activated tsunami early warning with alert status on the beach Donggala west, and alert status (high tsunami potential is less than 0.5 meters) on the north coast of Donggala, Mamuju in the north and in the Palu City west (refer to Figure 2). BMKG then terminated the tsunami early warning since 28/9/2018 at 18.36 pm.

d. Tsunami struck Talise beach in Palu City and beaches in Donggala and some settlements and buildings on the beach. Assessment and data collection on the number of victims are still underway.

e. According to the population census data of 2010, 1,536,367 are potentially affected by this event across 6 regencies and 85 districts. Initial reports have estimated 384 casualties with over 300 injuries. Rapid assessment is currently underway.

f. Based on the ASEAN’s Joint Disaster Response Plan (AJDRP), the potential basic needs identified are:

Food (ready-to-eat meals) which are halal certified

Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH)

Primary healthcare including first aid and psycho-social support

Nutrition needs

Medicines

Feminine hygiene kits

Non-food items

g. Logistical access from Poso to Palu is unavailable due to landslide. The status of the nearest airports and seaports are:

Airports updates:

1) Palu airport: Just opened for commercial and humanitarian cargoes. Priority will be given to humanitarian cargoes. Current runway can be used is 2,000m.

2) Mamuju airport: Tower building damaged but still functioning.

3) Toli-toli airport: Normal.

4) Poso airport: Normal.

5) Luwuk Bangai airport: Shifting of tower but still functioning.

Ports updates:

6) Pantoloan Port (Kota Palu): Severely damaged.

7) Wani port: Building and docks were damaged.

8) Ampana Port, Luwuk Port, Belang-belang Port, Majene Port: In good condition with no damage reported.