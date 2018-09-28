AHA Centre M 7.4 Earthquake Minahassa Peninsula Sulawesi, Indonesia (Flash Update 01)

1) A series of earthquakes along the fault line was recorded since 2pm today (28 September 2018). The strongest one was a M 7.7. on 17:02 UTC+7 with epicenter located at 7.7 South & 119.85 East, at a depth of 10 km.

2) In general, the moderate intensity of the earthquake was felt for 2-10 seconds. The earthquake was felt several times due to aftershocks. M 7.7 earthquake also triggered tsunami warning from the Indonesian Tsunami Early Warning System (InaTEWS), which was cancelled on 17:39 UTC+8.

3) Max population exposed to MMI V-VII is estimated to be more than 310,000, all in Donggala Regency near the epicentre. Nearby major city is Palu city (to the south), maximum exposed population more than 350,000 people.

4) The BNPB Command Post has confirmed with the BPBD of Donggala Regency regarding the impact of the earthquake. The earthquake was felt in the region of Donggala Regency, Palu City and Parigi Moutong Regency.

5) The earthquake was felt very hard in Sirenja Subdistrict, Donggala Regency as it was close to the epicenter. Some houses collapsed and were damaged by the earthquake.

6) Based on initial data from the BPBD of Donggala Regency, 1 person died, 10 people were injured and dozens of houses were damaged. Evacuation is still carried out by officers.

7) Data collection and emergency management of the situation are still being carried out.

8) AHA Centre is monitoring the situation and will provide more updates once information is available.