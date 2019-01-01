AHA Centre Flash Update: No. 06 - Sunda Strait Tsunami, Banten and Lampung Provinces, Indonesia - 01 January 2019

As of 31 December 2018 at 13:30 local time, BNPB estimated that there are 351,239 people living in the Tsunami affected districts in Banten (209,628 people or 60%) and Lampung Provinces (141,611 people or 40%).

BNPB reported 437 fatalities, 16 missing, 14,059 injured and 33,719 displaced. Number of people missing has decreased while people injured has significantly increased to 14,059 people since more people have access to medical services. Number of Internally Displaced People (IDP) has reduced due to the IDP based on trauma are encouraged to return to their respective property.

At least 2,752 houses, 92 hotels and villas, and 510 boats are reported damaged. These numbers have slightly increased compared to the previous period of reporting as more data is coming in.

The Centre of Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation-Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources (PVMBG-ESDM) in its press release dated 28 December 2018 mentioned that status of Mt. Anak Krakatau volcano has remained at level III or ‘watch’.

People are advised to stay away within the radius of 5 km from the crater and prepare masks in anticipation of ash-rains, despite of reducing volcanic activities of Mt. Anak Krakatau. They also advise that people to remain calm and follow instruction from the local disaster management authority.

BNPB has disbursed contingency fund amounting to IDR 750 millions (USD 51,831), 441 package of ready to eat meals, 2,178 food items, 180 body bags, 50 IDP tents, 3 field hospital tents, and 10 unit power generators. Logistical supplies are suffice for the next 7 days, the challenge are distribution networks and wide distribution of displacement.