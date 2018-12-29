AHA Centre Flash Update: No. 05 - Sunda Strait Tsunami, Sunda Strait, Indonesia - 29 December 2018

As of 28 December 2018 at 13:00 local time, BNPB estimated that there are 351,239 people living in the tsunami affected districts in Banten (209,628 people or 60%) and Lampung Provinces (141,611 people or 40%).

BNPB reported 426 fatalities, 23 missing, 7,202 injured and 40,386 displaced. The number of fatalities reported has reduced due to double recording in the previous period of reporting. The number of people missing has decreased while the number of people injured has significantly increased to 7,202 people since more people have access to medical services. Number of Internally Displaced People (IDP) has increased by double due to on-going evacuation process, particularly from the isolated areas including from Sebesi Island near Anak Krakatau volcano.

1,296 houses, 78 hotels and villas, and 434 boats are reported damaged. These numbers have slightly increased compared to the previous period of reporting as more data is coming in.

The Centre of Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation-Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources (PVMBG-ESDM) in its press release dated 28 December 2018 mentioned that the status of Anak Krakatau volcano has remained at Level III or ‘watch’.

People are advised to stay away within the radius of 5 km from the crater and prepare masks in anticipation of ash-rains. They also advise that people remain calm and follow instruction from the local disaster management authority.

BNPB has disbursed contingency funds amounting IDR 500 millions (USD 34,323), 414 packages of ready to eat meals, 1,098 food items, 100 body bags, 10 IDP tents, 3 field hospital tents, and 10 unit power generators.

99% of communication network has been restored while restoration of electricity network is progressing at 95%.

The Ministry of Social Affairs (MoSA) led the Joint Needs Assessment (JNA). The assessment will be conducted by relevant government agencies and humanitarian partners in the country. The assessment will begin shortly and it is expected that result will be provided on 3 January 2019.

WFP Indonesia, upon the request from BNPB and the MoSA, has set up mobile storage units (MSU). The MSUs will serve as their main logistics hubs for receiving goods from their national warehouse, partners’ relief items, and donations from the communities.

Evacuation and rescue operations have became challenging due to high waves. Meteorological,

Climatological and Geophysical Agency (BMKG) issued warnings for potential high-tide for the period of 28-31 December 2018. Details can be found at http://maritim.bmkg.go.id/peringatan/gelombang_tinggi.

Due to the Mt. Anak Krakatau volcanic activities, 6 international and 3 domestic flights have been rerouted.

Map of IDPs distribution is provided bellow. More GIS related information can be accessed at the BNPB web portal for Sunda Strait Tsunami Response Operations http://gis.bnpb.go.id/selatsunda/.

The AHA Centre has also intensified its monitoring efforts in view of the increased alert level of Mt.

Anak Krakatau volcanic activity, and is ready to provide regional support if required by the Indonesian authorities.