AHA Centre Flash Update: No. 04 - Sunda Strait Tsunami, Sunda Strait, Indonesia - 27 December 2018

As of 26 December 2018, the Indonesian Disaster Management Authority (BNPB) reported that there are 430 confirmed fatalities, 1,495 injured and 159 people missing. Number of Internally Displaced People (IDP) has increased to 21,991 people (36% increase compared to the data provided on 25 December 2018). Nine hundred and twenty four (924) houses, 73 hotels and 60 shops and one harbor are reported damaged.

As the incident is declared as district level disaster, local governments in the respective districts are leading the emergency response operations with support from BNPB and relevant ministries. Disaster command posts have been established in Pandeglang District, Serang District and Lampung Selatan District. Helicopters are mobilised to support relief items distribution and search and rescue operations in the remote areas. One hundred and forty seven (147) medical personnel and 1,835 military personnel are involved in the response operations. Lifelines are significantly improving with 98% communication network and 88% electricity network restored.

The Centre of Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation of Geological Agency of Indonesia (PVMBG-ESDM) has raised the alert level of the Anak Krakatau Volcano into level 3 or “Watch” from previously Level 2. Level 3 is explained as increasing volcanic activity with dangers of an eruption spreading but not threatening human settlements. The highest alert level is 4. The Centre has also warned people living in the coast of Banten and Lampung to stay calm but also stay away at least five km from the crater. The alert level is effectively increased since 27 December 2018, 06:00 hours Western Indonesian Time.

In-country humanitarian partners, members of the UN Humanitarian Country Team, have supported the line ministries and local partners to complement the government-led response.

UNDP Indonesia is supporting BNPB’s command post in developing a humanitarian data integration system. BNPB is also supported by UNFPA Indonesia in updating disaster-related maps. OCHA Indonesia is supporting the Ministry of Social Affairs with information management and mapping.

The Red Cross and Red Crescent movement through IFRC has provided 329,000 Swiss Francs (US$334,000) from its Disaster Relief Emergency Fund to replenish relief items and support the Indonesian Red Cross to scale up medical care, psychosocial support, sanitation services and the distribution of clean water for an estimate of 7,000 people in affected areas.