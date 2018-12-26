AHA Centre Flash Update: No. 03 - Sunda Strait Tsunami, Sunda Strait, Indonesia - 26 December 2018

According to BNPB, as of 25 December 2018 13:00 local time, number of death toll due to Tsunami in Banten and Lampung Province has increased to 373 people. One hundred and fifty four (154) people remain missing, 1,485 injured and 16,082 people displaced. Impact on infrastructure too reported increase to 882 houses damaged. Seventy three (73) hotels and 60 shops are also reported heavily damaged.

In Pandeglang district alone, 290 fatalities, 77 missing, and 1,143 injured are reported.

Pandeglang district is the most affected district with 14,395 people displaced (89% of the total number of IDPs).

The joint emergency response team from the Government, Indonesian Red Cross (PMI), NGOs and volunteers continues search and response operations while providing relief assistance to the affected communities, the government continue focuses on search and rescue, provision of medical services, relief aid for the displaced population and restoration of critical facilities. Electricity in some areas are still down while restoration of power network is still in progress.

Urgent needs included heavy machineries to support the search and rescue operations, food and non food items (NFI), emergency shelters, latrines, generator sets, psycho-social support, body bags and restoration of power network.

BNPB announced during the press conference held on the 25 December 2018, 13:00 local time, that Sunda Strait Tsunami is a district level disaster. The impact of the incident is within the capacity of the local government where resources from the national level are sufficient to be mobilised whenever required.