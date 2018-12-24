AHA Centre Flash Update: No. 02 - Sunda Strait Tsunami, Sunda Strait, Indonesia - 24 December 2018

On 22 December 2018, Tsunami hits the coast of Sunda Strait and affected Pandeglang and Serang districts in Banten province, as well as Lampung Selatan, Tanggamus and Pesawaran districts in Lampung Province.

Out of five districts, Pandeglang district in Banten province is the most affected area with 207 people dead, 755 injured, 7 missing and 11,453 displaced (1% from 1,2 Million total population of Pandeglang). Increased in number of impact are predicted as the impact assessment are still on-going.

President of Indonesia, Mr. Joko Widodo visited Pandeglang in the morning of the 24 December 2018. The Government of Indonesia’s priorities are coordination, search and evacuation, provision of medical services, management of the internally displaced people (IDP) and restoration of critical facilities.

Industrial estate in Cilegon area have been reported to be unaffected thus far.

The local governments are leading the emergency response efforts in the respective affected areas. Thousands of personnel involved in the response operations consisting of personnel from BNPB, Province and District Disaster Management Authority (BPBD), Indonesian Military (TNI), Police, Indonesian Search and Rescue Agency (BASRNAS), Ministry of Social Welfare, Ministry of Public Works, Ministry of Health, Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, NGOs, and volunteers. Heavy machineries are mobilised to support the search and rescue operations in the affected areas.

Based on the AHA Centre communication with the BNPB, the impact of the tsunami is still within the national capacity of the Government of Indonesia. There is no request for international assistance is indicated as of now.