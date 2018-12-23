AHA Centre Flash Update: No. 01 - Sunda Strait Tsunami, Sunda Strait, Indonesia - 23 December 2018

The impact of the tsunami that hit the coast in the Sunda Strait, especially in the Pandenglang area, South Lampung and Serang continued to increase

The number of refugees is still in the data collection. Pandeglang is the area most severely affected by the tsunami.

▪ BMKG is still conducting field surveys and coordinating with the Volcanology Agency (PVMBG).

▪ Based on preliminary reports from PVMBG (Indonesia Volcanology Agency), whether the tsunami has anything to do with eruption activities is still being investigated, because there are several reasons for the eruption being able to cause a tsunami:

When recording the highest tremor that has occurred since June 2018 it has not caused waves of sea water even to the degree of causing a tsunami.

The erupted materials during the eruption that fell around the volcano's body was still loose and had dropped during the eruption at that time.

To cause such a large tsunami there must be a quite large (massive) collapse which entered the sea water column.

And to eradicate parts of the body that landslide into parts of the sea requires considerable energy, this is not detected by the seismograph at the volcano observation post.

Data still need to be correlated between volcanic eruptions and tsunamis.

▪ There is no follow-up tsunami warning from BMKG. The presence of tsunami sirens in Teluk Labuhan, Labuhan Subdistrict, Pandeglang Regency, which suddenly sounds itself rather than from the activation of the BMKG, BPBD. There may be a technical failure so the sound itself.

▪ Public have been advised to increase the alertness of the maximum tide threat for 24-25 Dec for the South Coast of Sumatra, Lampung, Coastal, West Kalimantan, North Java (Banten, Jakarta, West Java, Central Java, East Java) and North Bali.