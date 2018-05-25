AHA Centre Flash Update #4: Merapi Volcano Phreatic Eruption, Central Java Province, Indonesia, 25 May 2018
from ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance on disaster management
Report
Published on 25 May 2018 — View Original
- According to InaRISK, a total of 4 districts (total of 28 sub-districts) in 2 provinces will be affected (in maps on next page: 11 sub-districts of populace up to 22,000 are located in high vulnerability areas; 28 sub-districts of populace up to 14,955 are located in medium vulnerability areas.
- Past hazards associated with Mt Merapi include: Rock fall, Pyroclastic and Lahar flow, Lava flow, Ash fall, Volcanic earthquake.
- PVMBG raised to ALERT Level 2 (on a scale of 1-4) for Mount Merapi after the unsteady eruption.
- Eruption with ash cloud is around 4468m above sea level at 24 May 2018, 1048 hrs UTC +7 (VONA status: Orange, correct as of 24 May 2018 1057 UTC+7).
- Maps comprising of Normalised Built-up Index (NDBI) and Normalised Density Vegetation Index (NDVI) provides a better idea of the densely built up areas and densely vegetated areas (darker colours indicate higher density).
- Stay tuned to BNPB’s Facebook Page for more details.