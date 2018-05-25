25 May 2018

AHA Centre Flash Update #4: Merapi Volcano Phreatic Eruption, Central Java Province, Indonesia, 25 May 2018

Report
from ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance on disaster management
Published on 25 May 2018
preview
Download PDF (1005.85 KB)
  1. According to InaRISK, a total of 4 districts (total of 28 sub-districts) in 2 provinces will be affected (in maps on next page: 11 sub-districts of populace up to 22,000 are located in high vulnerability areas; 28 sub-districts of populace up to 14,955 are located in medium vulnerability areas.
  2. Past hazards associated with Mt Merapi include: Rock fall, Pyroclastic and Lahar flow, Lava flow, Ash fall, Volcanic earthquake.
  3. PVMBG raised to ALERT Level 2 (on a scale of 1-4) for Mount Merapi after the unsteady eruption.
  4. Eruption with ash cloud is around 4468m above sea level at 24 May 2018, 1048 hrs UTC +7 (VONA status: Orange, correct as of 24 May 2018 1057 UTC+7).
  5. Maps comprising of Normalised Built-up Index (NDBI) and Normalised Density Vegetation Index (NDVI) provides a better idea of the densely built up areas and densely vegetated areas (darker colours indicate higher density).
  6. Stay tuned to BNPB’s Facebook Page for more details.

