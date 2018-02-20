AHA Centre Flash Update #1 Mount Sinabung Eruption and Update, Indonesia

1) PVMBG reported eruption of Mount Sinabung in Karo Regency on 19 February 2018, at 01:53 UTC (08:53 local time). The eruption lasted for 291 seconds and released ash-cloud more than 5000 meter (best estimate at 7460 m) above sea level.

2) Volcano Observatory Notice for Aviation (VONA) was raised to Red from 19 Feb 2018, 0213Z. Some flights to/from Kualanamu Airport (KNO) have been cancelled/delayed.

3) Ash rain was reported in regencies of North Sumatra and Aceh provinces: Karo, North Aceh, Bireun, Aceh Tamiang, Aceh Tenggara (max. pop. at risk: 5.2 mil)

4) ASEAN Disaster Monitoring & Response System (DMRS) triggered ‘Warning’ alert for this event.

5) Indonesian National Disaster Management Authority (BNPB) & Karo Regency Disaster Management Agency (BPBD) reported zero fatalities and injuries.

6) BNPB has sent Rapid Assessment Team to assist BPBD Karo Regency for managing the situation. The latest eruption did not affect settlement of the relocated IDPs from previous eruption. Masks have been provided to affected people.

7) In Karo Regency, emergency response is led by the Regent, BPBD Karo, Indonesian Army, Education agency, and Indonesian Red Cross (PVMBG).

8) Urgent needs: mask and car with water tank to remove volcanic ash from roads and houses (BNPB).

9) PVMBG & BNPB warned population at risk and tourist to avoid areas of 3 km radius from tip of Mt. Sinabung, along the Laborus River and in the following directions from Mt. Sinabung: 7 km to south-southeast, 6 km to southeast-east, 4 km to east-north.

10) The situation is well within the capacity of local and national actors on the ground. AHA Centre is closely monitoring the situation.