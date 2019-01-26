AHA Centre Flash Update #1: Flooding and Landslide in Indonesia - 26 January 2019

Indonesia

- The National Disaster Management Organisation of Indonesia, Badan Nasional Penanggulangan Bencana (BNPB), is currently responding to the situation.

- Since 24 January 2019, AHA Centre has been closely monitoring the event on the DMRS.

- Based on official figures provided by BNPB, a total of 106 villages, spread across 61 subdistricts in 13 districts (Map above), in South Sulawesi were affected.

- In addition to the summary of effects and casualties provided above, there are 4,857 submerged houses, 11,876 hectares of submerged rice fields, 10 damaged bridges, 16.2 kilometre of damaged roads, 2 damaged markets, 12 damaged worship facilities, 6 damaged government facilities, and 22 damaged schools, to date.

- Floods have receded in several areas. The joint Search and Rescue team continues to evacuate, search, and rescue victims. Help continues to arrive from various parties.

- BPBD with BNPB, TNI, Polri, Basarnas, Ministry of Social Affairs, Ministry of Health, Ministry of Public Works, Regional Work Units, NGOs, volunteers and various other elements continue to assist in handling emergencies.

- The Head of BNPB, Doni Monardo, provided ready-to-use funds worth USD 72,309 and logistics worth USD 59,051 for emergency handling. These were immediately received by the Governor of South Sulawesi, HM Nurdin Abdullah, at the Office of the Governor on 24 January 2019.

- AHA Centre had also noted the probability of similar events happening in several parts of Indonesia until the end of the month, due to the forecasted continuous rain.

- AHA Centre is continuously monitoring the vent for significant developments.