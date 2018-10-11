AHA Centre Flash Update 01: M 6.4 East Java Earthquake, Indonesia - 11 October 2018

Summary as of 11 October 2018, 0930 hrs (UTC +7), M 6.4 East Java Earthquake, Indonesia

1) A M 6.4 earthquake occurred on 11 October 2018 0144 hrs (UTC +7), with epicentre at a depth of 12 km and located at 7.42 S & 114.47 E or around 61 km northeast of Situbondo, East Java Province, Indonesia (BMKG). No tsunami generated by this event. AHA Centre Disaster Monitoring & Response System (DMRS) triggered “Watch” Alert.

2) Around 117,000 people in municipalities in East Java Province were exposed to moderate shaking (intensity V MMI). The earthquake was felt lightly in Bali Island, albeit felt by local people and may be perceived at higher intensity by visitors (IV MMI).

3) Based on the BNPB’s InaSAFE, there are reported light potential damages and minimal casualties. BNPB’s spokeperson confirmed 3 fatalities, 4 injuries, and several houses damaged in Sumenep Regency, Madura Island. BPBD Situbondo Regency, BPBD of municipalities in Bali, BPBD East Java, and BPBD Bali Province are still conducting assessment to understand the extent of damage in the location. There is also some news report suggesting minor damages in Jembrana Regency, Bali Province, however further validation is required.

4) As at 11 October 0930 hrs, there is no disruption to daily life and transportation hubs in Bali Island. Visitors to Bali may wish to exercise caution and identify their evacuation points and routes in anticipation to aftershocks and other possible collateral disasters.

5) According to GDACS, the score is evaluated to be GREEN within minimal casualties.

6) AHA Centre will monitor and release additional updates if information become available