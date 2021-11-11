Additional vaccines for Indonesia’s recovery

Joint media release with:

The Hon Scott Morrison MP, Prime Minister

Australia will share a further 7.5 million COVID-19 doses with our good friend and partner Indonesia as we deepen our cooperation on fostering a shared regional recovery from the pandemic.

The additional doses committed brings the Morrison Government’s total pledge to 10 million doses for Indonesia from Australia’s supply.

Tomorrow, 1.2 million of these doses will arrive in Indonesia, bringing our total shared to date to 3.4 million, with more deliveries planned soon.

These commitments, together with a $107 million vaccine procurement through UNICEF will deliver over 20 million doses to Indonesia under our health partnership to support Indonesia’s national vaccine rollout.

Supporting equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines for our region and ensuring their safe roll out are the highest priorities for Australia. Australia has committed to supply up to 60 million doses to the Indo-Pacific by the end of 2022. Nearly 7.2 million of these doses will have been delivered to countries across the Indo-Pacific by the end of this week.

Through the Australia-Indonesia Health Security Partnership, we are partnering with Indonesia to strengthen health system foundations to ensure the continuation of quality health services during the pandemic.

Australia has also committed more than $25 million in emergency assistance for Indonesia in 2021.

This has included the delivery of a $12 million package of oxygen-related and other medical supplies, as well as a commitment of $13 million to expand our work with NGOs, UN agencies, community organisations and provincial governments to support Indonesia’s local health response and enhanced community resilience.

Our previous support has included ventilators, oxygen concentrators and rapid antigen tests. Australia will continue to partner with Indonesia as we stand together to strengthen our region’s health security through the recovery and beyond.

