18 Jan 2020

ACT Rapid Response Fund: Indonesia: Emergency Assistance for People affected by Floods in Greater Jakarta (RRF No. 01/2020)

Report
from ACT Alliance
Published on 18 Jan 2020 View Original
preview
Download PDF (688.99 KB)

The northeast monsoon brought continuous heavy rain in the greater Jakarta area that caused flooding at the start of the new year. Recorded rainfall on 1 January reached 377 mm. The weather agency, Badan Meteorologi, Klimatologi, dan Geofisika (BMKG) reported that rain may still continue for the next week. Extreme heavy rainfall may still continue until February.

Based on BNPB data on January 4, 2020, there were 53 people died, and 1 person is still in a missing condition. By 3 January there were 173,064 people (39,627 families) that were evacuated and living in temporary shelters. The floods affected 103 subdistricts and 277 villages. ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance on disaster management (AHA Centre) reported that a significant number of people have chosen to return to their homes but still require assistance.

ACT Indonesia Forum member, Indonesia Christian Association for Health Services (PELKESI) has accessed ACT Alliance’s Rapid Response Funds to support WASH, health, and psycho-social needs.

