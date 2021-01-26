ACT Alliance Rapid Response Fund (RRF) - Emergency Assistance to people affected by the West Sulawesi Earthquake (26 January 2021)

Background

On the early morning (02:28 AM) of Friday the 15 January 2021, a 6.2 magnitude earthquake hit the districts of Majene, Mamuju, and Polewali Mandar in West Sulawesi Province, Indonesia. It was preceded by a 5.9 magnitude earthquake in the same area a day earlier. Until 16 January 2021, an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.0 was recorded, which is still being followed by numerous smaller aftershocks.

Combined reports from UN OCHA and BNPB on 18 January 2021 said the earthquake caused immense damages to 1.150 houses, 1 bridge, 3 hospitals, 2 Community Health Centers, 1 port, 1 hotel, 2 Government offices, landslides on 5 points, 2 mini markets, 12 educational units, and places of worships (mosques, churches). There were 88 casualties, 253 people with serious injuries, 679 people with minor injuries, and around 30,353 directly affected. According to the report of the local authorities, the number of casualties is predicted to increase. The earthquake has also resulted in the disruption of electricity, communication, water supply, transportation access (by air, sea, land), and there is also security issue like road blockage due to landslides and looting of relief aids in some locations.

The COVID-19 pandemic has also put the disaster in a dire situation which could leads to a complex emergency. The Indonesian government has started to deploy rescue teams and assistances to the affected areas. Based on the results of a quick assessment from BNPB, the governor of West Sulawesi Province has declared the state of emergency in the province.