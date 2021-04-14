ACT Alliance Rapid Response Fund No. 08/2021: Indonesia: Nusa Tenggara Timur Flash Floods

Tropical cyclone Seroja carried heavy rains and strong winds that triggered flash floods and landslides in Nusa Tenggara Timur (NTT) on Sunday, 4th April 2021. The Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management (BNPB) reported 138 people died, 61 missing, and up to 1,114 destroyed or damaged houses. Residents lost their homes due to being submerged by water, mud, and soil as well as public facilities and infrastructure damaged by the disaster, such as bridges, roads, and airports being submerged by water. Areas affected were East Flores, Malacca, Lembata, Ngada, Alor, East Sumba, Sabu Raijua, Rote Ndao, Timor Tengah Selatan, Ende, and Kupang City. Access and communication to affected areas have been difficult as roads and communication facilities were damaged.

The response with a budget of USD60,966, will be led by PELKESI, will give assistance to 3,500 affected people (700 households) providing health services, food, shelter materials, and household items. The forum is planning to respond in East Sumba District , Kupang City and Malaka District that were directly affected by the disaster. It also aims to build the capacities of two local churches for humanitarian response.