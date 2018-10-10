10 Oct 2018

ACT Alliance Concept Note: Relief assistance in Central Sulawesi, Indonesia – IDN182

Report
from ACT Alliance
Published on 10 Oct 2018
An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.4 with the shallow epicentre (10 km) located at 27 km northeast of Donggala occurred at 17:02 WIB (Indonesian Western Time) on 28 September 2018 followed by a tsunami warning by BMKG (Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency). This earthquake triggered a tsunami that occurred around 17:22 WIB, and BMKG revoked the tsunami warning at 17:38 WIB. There are 2 provinces were directly affected by the earthquake and tsunami: 1. Central Sulawesi Province, there are 4 districts / city; Donggala District, Palu City, Sigi District and Parigi Moutong District; 2. West Sulawesi Province, there is 1 district; North Mamuju District.

Data obtained as of 8 October 2018, at 20:00 WIB, was as follows; 1.948 dead casualties. As many as 74,444 displaced persons are sheltered in 147 evacuation site. The death toll was caused by the rubble of the collapsed building due to the earthquake and there was also a tsunami damaging the coastal areas. In addition, there was also liquefaction phenomenon that submerged houses and buildings in Petobo Village, in Jl. Dewi Sartika – South Palu, in Biromaru village – Sigi, and in Sidera village – Sigi. The Governor of Central Sulawesi, Longki Djanggola, declared the state of emergency of response period for the next 14 days, valid from 28 September 2018 to 11 October 2018. The Governor appointed Commander of Korem (Resort Military Command) of 132 / Tadulako as commander of emergency response to earthquake and tsunami in Central Sulawesi. So the main command post on the ground is directed to Korem 132 / Tadulako.

Concept Note: Relief assistance in Central Sulawesi, Indonesia – IDN182

