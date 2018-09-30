ACT Alliance Alert: Indonesia: Earthquake in Central Sulawesi (30 September 2018)

SITUATION

In the evening of Friday the 28 September 2018, the city of Palu and Donggala in Central Sulawesi, was hit by a magnitude 7.4 earthquake with the epicentre at 10 km deep located 27 km away from Donggala City. It is at the Palu-Koro active fault in Central Sulawesi. The earthquake triggered tsunami along coastal areas in Palu and also in Donggala. Aftershocks are still felt with the latest 5.5 magnitude on 29 September 2018 at 04:24 am (local time). Initial report from the BNPB (National Disaster Management Agency) says that dozens buildings collapsed in Palu and Donggala. Early Sunday (30 September 2018), Indonesian Disaster Management Agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho put the death toll at 405 , but the number is expected to rise. At least 540 have been injured, and 29 are listed as missing. Rescue efforts are underway with the national support being ready to be deployed. People are advised to be on alert and remain outside of their homes for fear of the powerful aftershocks. Electricity and most telecommunication providers are still cut off. The airport in Palu released the formal closure of the airport operation until 29 September 2018 at 07:20 pm due to damage of air traffic controller system. Thus, any relief deployment will be through alternative land and air transports (other airport routes). It is expected that the local authority will declare the state of emergency as soon as possible.

NEEDS

The earthquake has put the city in a state of crisis. The earthquake affected persons find themselves in a desperate situation, with many unmet vital humanitarian needs such as access to: sufficient food , safe shelter and basic non-food items, basic health services and facilities, safe drinking water, as well as sanitation and hygiene infrastructure.

The dire situation is further compounded for the earthquake affected people with vulnerabilities.; more specifically for the elderly, children, persons with disability and women (pregnant and lactating, and those living in shelters since the rainy season in approaching with the anticipation of diseases. There is a pressing necessity to provide immediate assistance to minimize loss of life and to ensure that the needs of the most vulnerable are covered first.

STAKEHOLDERS

The following national and international entities are present and doing their best to respond to the crisis:

• BNPB and related ministries (health ministry, social ministry) is helping to evacuate people affected by the disaster, do rapid assessment, distribute food and non-food items and assign health teams to provide health service.

• Indonesian Armed Forcesis engaged in search and rescue operations, distribute logistic and provide medical service

• Members of Humanitarian Forum Indonesia, Pelkesi/ICAHS and YEU (members of ACT Alliance) are also helping to evacuate people and provide health service and distribute food items and non-food items

The emergency response is currently being coordinated by national entity, since the local authorities in Palu and Donggala were out of reach. To ensure that the humanitarian response is well coordinated and complementary, the ACT forum will take part in meetings with all relevant sector stakeholders (including with the national command post and related humanitarian clusters) and establish an open line of communication with crisis affected persons and communities to ensure a humanitarian response based on participation and feedback.

ACT Alliance

ACT Alliance is monitoring the situation and emergency teams are ready/preparing to respond according to the results of a contextual analysis and rapid needs assessment. In collaboration with relevant stakeholders, the ACT Indonesia forum has identified a gap in health service, tarpaulins, blanket, food items and tents and has resolved that if funded, it will have the capacity to properly bridge the identified gap. The ACT Indonesia forum is planning on submitting a funding proposal to provide immediate health intervention, shelters, non-food and food distributions to ensure that the earthquake affected persons’ basic needs are met with regards to humanitarian standards. ACT Alliance is ready to respond, providing health service, distribute food and non-food items to 500 HH affected households in the coming hours.