ACT Alliance Alert: Indonesia: Covid-19 Crisis - 26 July 2021

SITUATION

On Thursday the 15 July 2021, Indonesia entered the worst-case scenario in dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic. An additional 56,757 confirmed positive cases were reported. The capacity of government health facilities and isolation shelters government is incapable of coping with the increasing wave of positive cases. Hospitals located on the island of Java are over capacity, and the number of health workers exposed and dying continues to grow.

The current situation highlights five key challenges in the handling of Covid-19: 1) Human Resources: limited health workers in dealing with the surge in Covid-19 cases and the large number of health workers exposed to Covid-19 (burnout); 2) Logistics: the surge in Covid-19 cases affects the needs of hospitals in handling patients and protecting health workers themselves. The increased use of PPE, limited oxygen supply, and stock-outs of Covid-19 therapeutic drugs in the market are challenges in intervening with Covid-19 patients. This limitation of PPE is especially significant in hospitals located outside areas of Java and Bali, specifically in Eastern Indonesia; 3) Infrastructure to support Hospital Disaster Plan (HDP) implementation: the surge in Covid-19 patients makes hospitals unable to implement HDP properly in the field, one of which is due to limited treatment rooms for Covid-19 patients; 4) IEC and Health Promotion: decreased public compliance in implementing health protocols, resulting in a spike in Covid-19 cases. This condition is aggravated by the entry of the Covid-19 Delta Variant, which is more contagious than other variants. The Covid-19 Delta variant dominates the increase in Covid-19 cases in Indonesia: 5) Vaccination: vaccination coverage is still far from the national target, prompting the need for advocacy efforts to accelerate vaccination, including increasing supplies to the government. Data on Covid-19 vaccination coverage released by the government show that vaccine coverage in Indonesia is still low compared to the national vaccination target of 181,554,465 (source: https://covid19.go.id/berita/data-vaksinasi-covid-19-update-15-juli-2021).