Indonesia
Aceh Tengah District Flash Flood and landslide (16:30 May 13 2020)
Description
Flash floods accompanied by landslides hit dozens of houses in Paya Tumpi Village, Kebayaan District, Central Aceh. A number of vehicles were also dragged along with the flood and is still expected more floods due to high intensity rain that continues to flush the region. The rapid assessment team from the Aceh Tengah's BPBD to record the number of casualties, Floods also damaged coffee plantations and community palawija but until Wednesday afternoon the area has not been inventoried.affected houses, and other material impacts still on going. The flash floods and landslides also occurred in several other locations such as in Paya Tumpi Baru Village, Paya Tumpi Induk Village, Daling Bebese Village, and Takengon – Bireun section and several surrounding roads.
Additional Data
Country: Indonesia
Affected Area / Region: Takengon subdistrict, Aceh Tengah District
Casualties
Injured: 5
Affected Families: 57
Affected Persons: 254
Displaced Persons: 33
Evacuation Centre: 1
Damages
Damaged houses: 57Loss of livelihood sources: Coffee and palawija plantation