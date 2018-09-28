7.5 magnitude earthquake hits Indonesia

CARE is closely monitoring the situation in Indonesia and is ready to respond if and when needed, after a 7.5 magnitude earthquake hit the island of Sulawesi today.

“Whilst CARE does not work in the affected area, we are monitoring the situation closely and have a team of 10 emergency response specialist ready to respond if needed,” said Wahyu Widayanto, CARE Indonesia’s Emergency Coodinator. “We are prepared and able to assist in the areas of water, sanitation and hygiene, shelter, sexual and reproductive health support and livelihoods assistance. Our thoughts are currently with all those affected by this terrible event.” he added.

Information from the affected area remains scarce, but sources suggest significant damage and chaos with many people still unaccounted for. Officials have warned of more damage and potential aftershocks to come.

This latest earthquake comes just under two months after a 7.0 magnitude earthquake devastated the popular tourist island of Lombok; killing almost 500 people and leaving thousands homeless.

CARE has worked in Indonesia since 1967, initially focused on food distribution, small infrastructure projects, health, the environment, and water and sanitation. In 2004, CARE Indonesia was one of the primary emergency responders after the South Asian tsunami.

Emergency response and disaster risk reduction with a focus on women and girls is always CARE Indonesia’s first priority. Its other core activities all focus on women and youth and include: Integrated Risk Management comprising resilience, food security and climate change; Economic Empowerment and leadership; and Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene.

For media enquiries:

Please contact Lucy Beck, Global Humanitarian Communications Coordinator, beck@careinternational.org , tel: +44 7944904662