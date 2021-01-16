6.2-Magnitude Earthquake Adds to Emergencies in Indonesia’s Hard-Hit West Sulawesi Province

After a 6.2-magnitude earthquake struck the West Sulawesi Province in Indonesia on January 15, Project HOPE is assessing public safety and health needs with the goal to deliver emergency aid.

MEDIA STATEMENT, Bethesda, MD, USA (15 January 2021) — In response to a powerful 6.2 earthquake that hit Sulawesi, Indonesia, Yayasan Project HOPE, our local Indonesian foundation, is assessing public safety and health needs with the goal to deliver emergency aid. Numerous homes and buildings have collapsed, including a five-story hospital, with extensive damage throughout the region, and the potential for aftershocks cause for high-alert. A smaller 5.7 magnitude earthquake struck the same area yesterday (14 January).

COVID-19 pandemic conditions add to the challenges and urgency for public health and humanitarian support in the region.

This earthquake comes as the people of Indonesia are still navigating a series of overlaid crises. The situation is dire in a hard-hit region still recovering from layers of multiple disasters, including major earthquakes, increasingly severe storms and flooding tied to climate change.

With our Jakarta-based Emergency Response Hub positioned regionally for immediate response needs, we are listening to local leaders’ requests, analyzing emergency conditions and preparing to deploy health care and humanitarian aid.

We are coordinating with our partners to ensure that vital medical supplies, hygiene kits, personal protective gear (PPE) and medical care are delivered to people harmed or displaced by this disaster amid a pandemic.

As a global health and humanitarian organization, Project HOPE goes where the need is greatest. To support our emergency relief efforts and our lifesaving work around the world, please visit projecthope.org/indonesia.

Vlatko Uzevski, M.D., Project HOPE’s Emergency Response Leader & Regional Manager for the Balkans, issued the following statement:

“The situation in Indonesia is urgent and requires concerted support. Indonesians are still recovering from a series of major disasters, and COVID-19 further complicates emergency response.

“In collaboration with local leaders, we are working swiftly to save lives, protect people and support escalating public health needs.

“Our Jakarta-based Emergency Response Hub is positioned regionally to meet immediate health and humanitarian response needs.

“The people of Indonesia inspire the world community as an example of extraordinary resilience. We are humbled by their strength to rise up through any emergency, from earthquakes to severe storms tied to climate change. We will stand side by side as partners to support local health workers, people in need and communities as they navigate recovery.”

