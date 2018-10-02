4.4-magnitude earthquake shakes East Java: BMKG

A 4.4-magnitude earthquake jolted Blitar, East Java, on Monday, three days after a devastating 7.4-magnitude earthquake and subsequent tsunami hit Central Sulawesi.

The Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) recorded the earthquake in Blitar in the early hours of Monday. The quake was considered minor as it occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers.

The official Twitter account of BMKG tweeted on Monday that the epicenter was located 97 km from the southwestern part of the city.

Previously, a 7.4-magnitude earthquake shook Donggala regency and the city of Palu in Central Sulawesi on Friday. (rfa)