Today, the United States announced that it intends to provide an additional $30 million in life-saving COVID-19 assistance for Indonesia to purchase additional oxygen, enhance vaccine rollout, and provide medical supplies to treat COVID-19 patients and save lives. These funds will also support a robust cold chain for vaccine distribution, vaccination facilities readiness, and dissemination of health information to educate citizens to reduce vaccine hesitancy.

This support brings the total U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) and U.S. Department of State COVID-19 assistance to Indonesia to over $65 million since the start of the pandemic. U.S. COVID-19 support, through USAID, has reached 165 million people in Indonesia since January 2020 -- which is 60 percent of the country’s population. USAID has helped approximately 43,000 frontline healthcare workers and strengthened more than 1,300 hospitals and clinics. As part of President Biden’s pledge to provide at least 80 million doses of COVID vaccines from domestic surplus, the United States has donated 8 million safe and effective Moderna vaccine doses to Indonesia in July and August to help save lives and end the pandemic. With financial support to COVAX, USAID has also supported the delivery of more than 11 million AstraZeneca vaccine doses delivered earlier this year in partnership with other COVAX donors and partners.

USAID supports Indonesia’s vaccine readiness and vaccine service delivery by strengthening the Indonesian government’s vaccination planning, coordination, distribution, and expanding access to safe and effective vaccines and vaccination facilities. This work helps enhance drug safety monitoring so that Indonesia can track, report, and analyze its vaccination program, and helps increase the number of vaccination teams and sites through health worker and facility training. Over the past 20 years, USAID has invested over $1 billion into Indonesia’s health sector, building a strong foundation for a more effective COVID-19 response.