2021 Mt. Semeru Eruption Situation Report #1 (December 9, 2021)

KEY UPDATES

• On December 4th, a Mount Semeru erupted in East Java’s Lumajang District, killing more than 43 people and leaving many with severe injuries, mostly burns. More victims are still missing.

• Project HOPE is deploying an Emergency Response Team (ERT) from its Southeast Asia ER Hub to Lumajang District, to conduct a rapid health assessment and coordinate with local partners on delivering relief supplies to the affected population.

• An initial shipment of PPE and medical supplies is being mobilized for rapid distribution to health facilities.

• Health needs reported to the ERT include trauma supplies, pharmaceuticals, and PPE resulting from lava flows and hot ash falls.

• Project HOPE continues to engage with local partners and health officials in Indonesia.