2018 Indonesia Situation Report #2: IDP, Health and Medical Report

Situation Overview

● Petobo & Sigi - Housing ministry has sent 56 heavy duty vehicles to help with evacuation and to clear roads in areas affected by the earthquake in Central Sulawesi. Roads to Petobo and Sigi are now passable. (Summary from metrontvews.com )

● Petobo and Central Palu, as of October 05, 2018. Electricity is back on. source ● Palu - A second batch of the ASEAN Emergency Response and Assessment Team is on their way to Palu, together with @mapaction. Basic humanitarian needs, including clean water and WASH facility are still required. Photos were taken yesterday in West Palu

● Palu - Refugees are queuing to get subsidized LPG at Tanjung Satu Street, South Lolu Village, South Palu Subdisctrict, Palu, Central Sulawesi, Friday (05/10/2018). Stocks of material needed for refugees in tents are generally depleted.

● Hashtags for Hoax are emerging #BapakHoaxNasional

● Parigi Moutong - Scarcity of drinking water in Parigi Moutong Oct 4 source

Parigi Moutong - The Parigi Moutong regency needs foods, drinks, gas, and electricity. Oct 5 Source

● Donggala - Drinking water has been identified as one of the most urgent needs in Donggala, one of the worst-affected districts on the island, along with shelter, healthcare and psychosocial support. Oct 5 Source

● Palu Donggala - The urgent necessities for the victims currently are: Gas, Diesel, Premium, Foods, Clean Water, Hospital, Tent, Blanket, Clothes, Praying Equipments, Eating Utilities, Washing equipments, family kit, corpse bags, and hygiene kit. Oct 8 Source