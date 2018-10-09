09 Oct 2018

2018 Indonesia Situation Report #2: IDP, Health and Medical Report

Report
from Humanity Road
Published on 08 Oct 2018
preview
Download PDF (3.81 MB)

Situation Overview

● Petobo & Sigi - Housing ministry has sent 56 heavy duty vehicles to help with evacuation and to clear roads in areas affected by the earthquake in Central Sulawesi. Roads to Petobo and Sigi are now passable. (Summary from metrontvews.com )

● Petobo and Central Palu, as of October 05, 2018. Electricity is back on. source ● Palu - A second batch of the ASEAN Emergency Response and Assessment Team is on their way to Palu, together with @mapaction. Basic humanitarian needs, including clean water and WASH facility are still required. Photos were taken yesterday in West Palu

● Palu - Refugees are queuing to get subsidized LPG at Tanjung Satu Street, South Lolu Village, South Palu Subdisctrict, Palu, Central Sulawesi, Friday (05/10/2018). Stocks of material needed for refugees in tents are generally depleted.

● Hashtags for Hoax are emerging #BapakHoaxNasional

● Parigi Moutong - Scarcity of drinking water in Parigi Moutong Oct 4 source

  • Parigi Moutong - The Parigi Moutong regency needs foods, drinks, gas, and electricity. Oct 5 Source

● Donggala - Drinking water has been identified as one of the most urgent needs in Donggala, one of the worst-affected districts on the island, along with shelter, healthcare and psychosocial support. Oct 5 Source

● Palu Donggala - The urgent necessities for the victims currently are: Gas, Diesel, Premium, Foods, Clean Water, Hospital, Tent, Blanket, Clothes, Praying Equipments, Eating Utilities, Washing equipments, family kit, corpse bags, and hygiene kit. Oct 8 Source

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Going mobile, version 2: Tell us what you think!

We have just rebuilt the mobile version of our website. You may remember that a while back we launched ReliefWeb Lite in a bid to better meet the needs of users in low-bandwidth countries.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.