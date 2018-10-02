$15 million for Indonesia’s efforts to support earthquake and tsunami victims in Sulawesi

(New York, 2 October 2018): Emergency Relief Coordinator and Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs, Mark Lowcock, announced today an allocation of $15 million from the Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) to bolster relief assistance for people affected by the 7.4 magnitude earthquake and tsunami that struck Central Sulawesi, Indonesia on 28 September.

The earthquake and tsunami damaged an estimated 66,000 homes as well as vital infrastructure, including roads and bridges. Thousands of people are unable to return to their damaged or destroyed homes and aftershocks continue. While the Government and first responders are working tirelessly to deliver life-saving aid, the needs remain vast.

“The Government of Indonesia is experienced and well-equipped in managing natural disasters, but sometimes, as with all other countries, outside help is also needed. Given the scale and complexity of this emergency, UN agencies and humanitarian organizations are working closely with government counterparts to provide life-saving assistance. CERF funds will support UN agencies already on the ground to help respond to key priorities identified by the Government and assist the tens of thousands of people in need.

To give just one example, reports make clear that many health clinics and hospitals are damaged and overstretched. Staff from UNFPA are already in Pula, and CERF money will be used to help them and other agencies meet the needs of women and girls, who we know from experience round the world are often particularly vulnerable in circumstances like this.” Mr. Lowcock said.

CERF funds will allow UN agencies and humanitarian organizations support the government-led response in the areas of logistics, shelter, safe water and sanitation, health care, camp coordination and camp management, emergency livelihoods and protection services.

Established by the United Nations General Assembly in 2005 as a global fund ‘for all, by all’ CERF is a critical enabler of effective, timely and life-saving humanitarian action, helping frontline partners on the ground to kick start or reinforce emergency activities. Since its inception, the fund has assisted hundreds of millions of people with more than $5 billion across 100 countries and territories due to the generous and consistent support from its donors.

