World Food Programme and Isha outreach to partner on food and nutritional security

New Delhi: The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) and Isha Outreach have inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to partner on creating conversations, awareness, and outreach on sustainable food and nutrition security in India.

The MoU was signed between WFP India Representative and Country Director Mr. Bishow Parajuli and Director Isha Outreach Ms. Moumita Sen Sarma in the national capital on 21st February.

“Every responsible scientist in the world and the UN agencies are clearly saying we have 80-100 harvests left, that means approximately 45-50 years of agricultural soil left on the planet. By 2045, we will be producing 40% less food than what we are producing right now, and our population will be 9.3 billion people,” said spiritual leader and Founder of Isha Foundation, Sadhguru.

“We are very excited about the collaboration with Isha Outreach as we are aligned on the need to create sustainable practices and approaches to addressing hunger, malnutrition, and creating long-term food security,” said Mr. Parajuli.

The MoU will leverage the technical and global expertise of WFP, which was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize 2020 for its work on addressing hunger and contributing to world peace, and Isha Outreach’s large public engagement discourses and campaigns led by Sadhguru as a spiritual guru and a global influencer.

“Through this partnership, the two organizations will also collaborate on the Conscious Planet Movement specifically in India to help address the alarming degradation of food-producing agricultural soil in this country,” said Ms. Sarma.

“This degradation of the soil has widespread ramifications spanning long term food and nutritional security of the country, climate change, water, biodiversity loss and the impoverished state of livelihood of the rural poor,” she added.

The MoU was signed at a conversation between Sadhguru and Mr. Parajuli on ‘One People. One Planet. One Solution – Need of the Hour’ attended by UN agencies and other dignitaries.

About United Nations-World Food Programme

The United Nations World Food Programme is the world's largest humanitarian agency fighting hunger worldwide. The mission of WFP is to help the world achieve Zero Hunger in our lifetimes. Every day, WFP works worldwide to ensure that no child goes to bed hungry and that the poorest and most vulnerable, particularly women and children can access the nutritious food they need.

About Isha Outreach

Isha Outreach, a non-profit registered charitable organization in India, has been undertaking a comprehensive set of programs that inspire people to care for themselves and their communities through large-scale, sustainable, and culturally appropriate health, education, ecological, and livelihood projects.