World Bank Signs New Project to Improve Quality of School Education in Nagaland

NEW DELHI, February 22, 2021 – The Government of India, Government of Nagaland and the World Bank today signed a $68 million project to enhance the governance of schools across Nagaland as well as to improve teaching practices and learning environments in select schools.

The Nagaland: Enhancing Classroom Teaching and Resources Project will improve classroom instruction; create opportunities for the professional development of teachers; and build technology systems to provide students and teachers with more access to blended and online learning as well as allow better monitoring of policies and programs. Such an integrated approach will complement conventional delivery models and help mitigate the challenges posed by COVID-19.

About 150,000 students and 20,000 teachers in the government education system in Nagaland will benefit from the statewide reforms in schools.

The agreement was signed by C S Mohapatra, Additional Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance on behalf of the Government of India; Shanavas C, Principal Director, Directorate of School Education, on behalf of the Government of Nagaland; and Junaid Ahmad, Country Director, India on behalf of the World Bank.

Today, Nagaland faces challenges of weak school infrastructure, lack of opportunities for the professional development of teachers and limited capacity on the part of communities to partner effectively with the school system. The COVID-19 pandemic has further accentuated these challenges and created additional stress and disruptions to the state’s school education system.

“Even as the number of children attending school in India has increased over the last few years, there is a growing need to significantly improve learning outcomes to meet the demands of the labor market and fuel future growth. This project is designed to support the Government of Nagaland’s ongoing efforts to improve and develop a more resilient education system in the state,” said Junaid Ahmad, World Bank Country Director in India.

Strengthening Nagaland’s Education Management and Information System (EMIS) will enable wider access to education resources; support professional development and performance evaluation systems for teachers and education managers; facilitate school leadership and better management; and support examination reforms.

“The project will support the state’s efforts to reform and improve the learning environment in schools so that they are child-centered; supportive of modern, technology-enabled teaching and learning approaches; and resilient to future shocks,” said Kumar Vivek, Education Specialist and the World Bank’s Task Team Leader for the project.

As part of that strategy, approximately 15 out of Nagaland’s 44 higher secondary schools will be developed into school complexes that operationalize the envisioned learning environment during the project period.

The $68 million loan from the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD), has a final maturity of 14.5 years including a grace period of 5 (five) years.

