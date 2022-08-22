Witnessing the Fruition of Efforts- Caritas India Team Rebuilding Flood Affected Lives in Assam

Caritas India’s Assam flood response initiatives and sustained humanitarian efforts to respond to the calamity continue in 87 villages of the six most affected districts, namely Nagaon, Barpeta, Lakhimpur, Cachar, Hojai, and West Karbi Anglong. The consistent relief efforts and humanitarian assistance are bearing some fruits as the lives of the affected and vulnerable people are slowly returning to normalcy. Caritas India is playing an important role in reuniting communities by providing various humanitarian services such as nutrition, shelter assistance, WaSh kit distribution, and financial assistance to people in order to meet their immediate needs and live a dignified life.

In recent weeks, the Assam flood situation has shown signs of significant improvement. Caritas India is on the ground, working closely with respective governments and humanitarian partners to scale up responses, meet the immediate needs of affected families, and improve their living conditions following the floods. Caritas India formed village-level committees in all intervention villages with the representation of various community group members to ensure community involvement, and accountability by encouraging the community to take ownership in the process of intervention such as affected areas identification, beneficiary selections, assisting the field team during the time of distribution and monitoring, as well as addressing suggestions, registering feedbacks, and complaints.

So far, Caritas India has reached out to a population of 37,030 individuals effectively across the sectors of WASH, Nutrition and Shelter assistance. During this week Caritas India reached 606 affected families, in Lakhimpur with 212 shelters and 394 WaSH kit. 1,380 households will be covered under conditional fund assistance to support their priority needs such as nutrition, health and livelihood in the coming weeks.om these, 45 cleanings and repair of hand pumps.

The people from flood-affected areas in Assam enthusiastically observed the 75th of our Independence Day in different locations which were organised by the Caritas India Field team that consisted of women, men, adolescents and children. Community members from various projects actively participated in the events remembering our legendary freedom fighters, great leaders, and all those who sacrificed for the freedom of our country.

World Humanitarian Day was also observed by the community people of Jathiara and Palaguri villages (Caritas India project villages) in Hojai district of Assam. The people of the community initiated the commemoration of Humanitarian Day in order to remember and honour all humanitarian personnel around the world for their tremendous services to the needy and marginalized. Humanitarian workers and volunteers were recognized for their efforts, and certificates were presented to them.