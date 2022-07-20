Who eats the Last and the Least? Influence of gender norms on food access and consumption within households in Uttar Pradesh, India [EN/HI]

Every day, poor and vulnerable families must make difficult decisions on how to share the food among the members of their households. This information note summarizes results of intra-household behaviour/patterns of food distribution and consumption and its association with individual food security and nutrition. In early 2021, WFP conducted a study in three districts of Uttar Pradesh to explore community practices, knowledge and perception around intra-household food distribution and consumption, food insecurity within households and the impact of COVID-19 on household food availability and access. This information note summarizes results of intra-household behaviour/patterns of food distribution and consumption and its association with individual food security and nutrition.