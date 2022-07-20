India

Who eats the Last and the Least? Influence of gender norms on food access and consumption within households in Uttar Pradesh, India [EN/HI]

Assessment
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Every day, poor and vulnerable families must make difficult decisions on how to share the food among the members of their households. This information note summarizes results of intra-household behaviour/patterns of food distribution and consumption and its association with individual food security and nutrition. In early 2021, WFP conducted a study in three districts of Uttar Pradesh to explore community practices, knowledge and perception around intra-household food distribution and consumption, food insecurity within households and the impact of COVID-19 on household food availability and access. This information note summarizes results of intra-household behaviour/patterns of food distribution and consumption and its association with individual food security and nutrition.

Related Content