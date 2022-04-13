WFP launches mobile learning app to make school meals safe in Rajasthan

Jaipur: The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) and the Government of Rajasthan handed over free Tablets to women school Cook-Cum-Helpers (CCHs), marking the launch of a mobile learning application to strengthen the functioning of the PM-POSHAN Scheme formerly known as the Mid-Day Meal scheme.

The application, Food Safety for Mid-day Meals (FoSafMDM), developed by WFP, was unveiled on the 9 April in the state capital Jaipur by Dr. Bulaki Das Kalla, Minister of Education, Government of Rajasthan. The event marked the commencement of the programme in 186 schools in the Viratnagar block.

“Training of CCHs, who play a critical role in preparing and providing hot-cooked meals to school children, is an important aspect of the scheme. Safe and hygienic meals contribute to providing better and safe nutrition for our children. The Tablets and the training on how to use this application will deliver insights for scaling this initiative,” said Dr. Kalla, speaking at the press conference.

“The use of technology and the application that offers flexibility and cost-effective way of regular training can be a game-changing idea that will benefit millions of school children in the state,” the minister added.

“Nutritional improvement is inextricably linked with food safety. Unsafe food served in the schools has the potential to create a vicious cycle of disease and malnutrition, impacting school children partaking in these day meals,” said Mr. Eric Kenefick, Deputy Country Director for WFP India.

“The app aims to fill a critical knowledge gap among CCHs by providing an easy, accessible, and understandable mobile learning platform. The one-of-its-kind mobile-learning (m-learning) platform of the app allows the CCHs to register and go through training by themselves on many aspects of food safety and hygiene,” he added.

The FoSafMDM application is available on Google Play Store and can be used on an android device running Version 4.0 and above.

Also present at the event were Mr. Pawan Kumar Goyal, Additional Chief Secretary, Department of School Education, Government of Rajasthan, Dr. Rashmi Sharma, Commissioner Mid-Day Meal Commissionerate, Government of Rajasthan, and Dr. Shariqua Yunus, Head, Nutrition and School Feeding Unit, WFP India.

WFP and the Government of Rajasthan are partnering on a range of initiatives for achieving food security and improved nutrition in the state as per an MoU entered in October 2020.

