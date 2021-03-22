WFP India Quarterly Bulletin - October-December 2020

Welcome to the quarterly bulletin of the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) in India. Some of the highlights from October to December are: WFP received the Nobel Peace Prize for 2020, bringing a strong focus on hunger while humanity faced unprecedented disruption due to the COVID- 19 pandemic; WFP’s concluded COVID-19 response focusing on those who are at risk and often slip through the cracks of food safety with support from the United Nations COVID-19 Response and Recovery Multi-Partner Trust Fund. The One Nation One Ration Card awareness campaign saw collaboration to increase uptake of this provision among migrant workers, and the Rajasthan government signed an MoU with WFP for collaboration on food security and improving nutrition in the state.

Food is the pathway to peace

WFP was conferred the Nobel Peace Prize 2020 “for its efforts to combat hunger, for its contribution to bettering conditions for peace in conflict-affected areas, and for acting as a driving force in efforts to prevent the use of hunger as a weapon of war and conflict”.

Coming at a time when humanity faced one of its worst health, economic and humanitarian crisis, the Nobel placed a spotlight on the issue of hunger. Underscoring the risk that the Coronavirus pandemic could spiral into a hunger pandemic.

The awarding was a humbling recognition of the work of WFP staff who lay their lives on the line every day to bring food and assistance for close to 100 million hungry children, women, and men across the world. People whose lives are often brutally torn apart by instability, insecurity, and conflict.

The Norwegian Nobel Committee turned the global spotlight on 690 million hungry people in the world and on the devastating consequences of conflict. Climate shocks and economic pressures have further compounded their plight. And with a global pandemic, its brutal impact on economies and communities millions more have been pushed to the brink of starvation.

WFP works closely with government, organisations, and private sector partners whose passion for helping the hungry and vulnerable equals ours. The award, therefore, marked recognition of all the stakeholders and partners who work towards the goal of #ZeroHunger.

The overwhelming support and outpouring of solidarity allowed WFP India to engage at several platforms that included media, academia, and institutions on the issue of hunger and malnutrition through a solution-oriented narrative.