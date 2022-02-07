WFP India Quarterly Bulletin - Oct-Dec 2021

The edition of the Quarterly Bulletin by the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) in India has updates on partnerships with the Government of Meghalaya, NITI Aayog, and M.S. Swaminathan Research Foundation; Take-Home Ration production and rice fortification; capacity building on monitoring and evaluation; innovations on making public distribution system effective; regional conference on climate resilience; 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence and more...

Improving Access to Food

AUTOMATED GRAIN DISPENSING MACHINE LAUNCHED IN ODISHA

WFP has installed Annapurti or the automated grain dispensing solution in Bhubaneshwar, Odisha. It became operational as a pilot on 30th December at a Fair Price Shop and attracted nearly 430 beneficiaries in three days, dispensing 2.2 metric tonnes of rice and wheat.

Annapurti, developed by WFP India, in partnership with the Government of India, Department of Food and Public Distribution, provides 24x7 access to the full entitlements of the beneficiaries with 99.99 percent accuracy. The first machine in the country was launched at Gurugram in Har- yana last year.

GPS TRACKING SYSTEM FOR MOVEMENT OF FOOD GRAINS IN RAJASTHAN

A Global Positioning System (GPS)-enabled tracking system developed by WFP for the Government of Rajasthan is ready for deployment. The tracking system will monitor and analyse the movement of food grains between the warehouses and Fair Price Shops will be deployed in Rajasthan's Alwar District. The system will be tracking the movement of approximately 2.79 million metric tonnes of grains every year, improving supply chain management and bringing transparency in operations. The solution is part of an ongoing partnership with the Government of Rajasthan on making the Targeted Public Distribution System more efficient.