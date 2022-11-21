WFP India Quarterly Bulletin - July-September 2022

This edition of the Quarterly Bulletin by the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) in India has updates on WFP Chief’s maiden India visit; launch of the Public Systems Lab at the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi ; setting up of Mo-bile Storage Unit in Uttarakhand; activities around rice fortification and national nutrition month; partnership with EXL on digital and financial literacy of women and girls in urban slums of Delhi; impact and evidence national capacity devel-opment; media coverage and advocacy events.

WFP CHIEF VISITS INDIA, HAILS FOOD SECURTY SCHEMES

WFP’s Executive Director, David Beasley, visited India in July, during which he held high-level discussions and ob-served the functioning of the country’s safety net pro-grammes .

During his three-day visit (17-19 July), Mr. Beasley met the Minister of External Affairs, S. Jaishankar, Minister of Agri-culture and Farmers’ Welfare, Narendra Singh Tomar and Vice Chairman of NITI Aayog, Suman Bery. He also met the Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribu-tion, Piyush Goyal. “With the world’s largest food safety-net programs, India is a shining example of how effective social protection can play a critical role in achieving food security - especially now as the world faces an unprecedented global hunger crisis. Lessons learnt from India can guide other nations and I encourage India to share its success story with the world,” he said. “It is also exciting that India will be taking over the G20 presidency. I look forward to its leadership on various issues, including food security,” he added.

In New Delhi, Mr. Beasley visited a school meal prepara-tion facility run by Akshaya Patra that provides hot meals to 25,000 students in government schools in the capi-tal. India’s school meal programme also known as Prime Minister Poshan covers close to 110 million school children with hot-cooked meals, daily.

He also visited a public food distribution centre in New Delhi that provides subsidised rations to vulnerable fami-lies. Read more