India

WFP India Quarterly Bulletin - July-September 2022

News and Press Release
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

This edition of the Quarterly Bulletin by the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) in India has updates on WFP Chief’s maiden India visit; launch of the Public Systems Lab at the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi ; setting up of Mo-bile Storage Unit in Uttarakhand; activities around rice fortification and national nutrition month; partnership with EXL on digital and financial literacy of women and girls in urban slums of Delhi; impact and evidence national capacity devel-opment; media coverage and advocacy events.

WFP CHIEF VISITS INDIA, HAILS FOOD SECURTY SCHEMES

WFP’s Executive Director, David Beasley, visited India in July, during which he held high-level discussions and ob-served the functioning of the country’s safety net pro-grammes .
During his three-day visit (17-19 July), Mr. Beasley met the Minister of External Affairs, S. Jaishankar, Minister of Agri-culture and Farmers’ Welfare, Narendra Singh Tomar and Vice Chairman of NITI Aayog, Suman Bery. He also met the Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribu-tion, Piyush Goyal. “With the world’s largest food safety-net programs, India is a shining example of how effective social protection can play a critical role in achieving food security - especially now as the world faces an unprecedented global hunger crisis. Lessons learnt from India can guide other nations and I encourage India to share its success story with the world,” he said. “It is also exciting that India will be taking over the G20 presidency. I look forward to its leadership on various issues, including food security,” he added.
In New Delhi, Mr. Beasley visited a school meal prepara-tion facility run by Akshaya Patra that provides hot meals to 25,000 students in government schools in the capi-tal. India’s school meal programme also known as Prime Minister Poshan covers close to 110 million school children with hot-cooked meals, daily.
He also visited a public food distribution centre in New Delhi that provides subsidised rations to vulnerable fami-lies. Read more

Related Content