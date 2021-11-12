WFP India Quarterly Bulletin - July-Sept 2021

This edition of WFP India’s Quarterly Bulletin includes updates on recognition for women entrepreneurs fighting malnutrition in Uttar Pradesh; new partnership with ICRISAT to address malnutrition and support climate-resilient livelihoods; MoU with Government of Rajasthan; launch of the training app for school cooks in Odisha; Pilot of Annapurti - the automated grain dispensing machine; Media advocacy and outreach.

WOMEN ENTREPRENEURS FELICITATED BY UP CHIEF MINISTER

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath recently praised the women managing microenterprises that produce fortified Take-home Ration (THR). It was a moment of pride for the women members driving the three fortified THR production units in Fatehpur and Unnao districts, with support from the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) in India. Handing over a cheque that covered the monthly expenses for distributing fortified THR to beneficiaries entitled under the Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS) beneficiaries in the blocks served by the units, the chief minister applauded WFP’s technical support towards this initiative.