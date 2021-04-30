WFP India Quarterly Bulletin - January - March 2021

This edition of Quarterly Bulletin for WFP in India includes updates on the new partnership with the Government of Odisha to promote millets for fighting hunger and supporting climate-resilient livelihoods; Progress around WFP’s support to the One Nation One Ration Card campaign which allows beneficiaries of the Targeted Public Distribution System to avail their entitlements anywhere in the country; Activation of Take Home Ration production units that address the special nutritional needs of women and young children and empower the women in the community; Scroll down for more.

WFP AND ODISHA TO COLLABORATE ON FOOD AND NUTRITION SECURITY

WFP and the Government of Odisha will be partnering for promotion of climate-resilient millets. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed on 18 March by Mr. Bishow Parajuli, WFP Representative and Country Director, and Mr. M Muthukumar, Director, Agriculture and Food Production, Odisha, on creating regional and global policy dialogues around millets as a climateadaptable cereal for nutritional security.

“The flagship programme for the promotion of millets in tribal areas of Odisha is aimed to revive millets in farms and on plates. Together with WFP, we will capture and share lessons learned from Odisha Millets Mission and widely disseminate it for adoption in other countries as well,” said Dr. M Muthukumar.

The partnership will be implemented with the Department of Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment, Odisha Millets Mission and is aligned with the United Nations General Assembly recently adopted resolution moved by India, declaring 2023 as the International Year of Millets.