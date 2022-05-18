WFP India Quarterly Bulletin - Jan-March 2022

This edition of the Quarterly Bulletin by the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) in India has updates on stakeholder consultations for developing WFP India’s new Country Strategy Plan; innovations that are optimising capacity and systems for delivering food security entitlements in Odisha, Rajasthan, and Meghalaya; strengthening PM POSHAN delivery, partnerships on strengthening access to nutrition and food security; thought leadership through Opinion Pieces and events.

STAKEHOLDER CONSULTATIONS FOR WFP INDIA’S NEW COUNTRY STRATEGY

WFP INDIA’S NEW COUNTRY STRATEGY Building on a legacy spanning over fifty years in India, WFP hosted wide-ranging interactions with central and state government officials and counterparts for developing its Country Strategic Plan (CSP) for 2023-2027.

These interactions were part of multi-stakeholder consultations that saw participation from civil society organisations, academia, UN agencies, bilateral and multilateral bodies, and private sector. The findings from the review of the current CSP (2019-2023) were shared with participants apart from a deep-dive around the operational context at state and national levels.

As an outcome of these consultations, and other CSP processes underway at different levels, a draft will be shared with the Government of India for concurrence, paving the way for its implementation starting in January 2023.

WFP has been a co-traveller with successive governments in India’s transition from a food aid recipient to a provider of humanitarian food assistance and an exporter. Since 2012, WFP's focus has been on technical assistance and capacity strengthening of the Government. Through the current CSP, WFP is supporting India in achieving its goals under Sustainable Development Goals 2 and 17.

The new CSP developed a year ahead of its schedule will be aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Framework for India planning cycle (2023-2027).

Recognition of WFP's role as a catalyst and strengthening capacities for large-scale impact by leveraging existing government programmes emerged as a common theme at the consultations. WFP’s focus on building strategic partnerships to expand engagement around nutrition and food security in the country was also appreciated.