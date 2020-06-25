WFP India - May 2020 Monthly Bulletin

WFP and UNDP prepared a joint proposal entitled "India's Response to COVID-19: Inclusive and scalable social protection system for immediate and sustained food, nutrition and livelihood security" for the UN COVID19 Multi Partner Trust Fund’. Together, the agencies will support the newly vulnerable to access food and livelihoods and strengthen the outreach of government’s safety nets to ensure the right to food and to paid work, as mandated by the National Food Security Act (2013) and the National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (2005). The proposal was approved, and each agency will receive $1 million USD for activities to be completed by the end of 2020. WFP has shared the proposal summary with its Nodal Ministry – the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare and explained the activities.

Support to Empowered Group #5

on Logistics and Food Supply Chain WFP has been the Nodal agency for UN support to the Empowered Group #5, along with FAO and IFAD. The group shared daily reports on supply chain and logistics for food with the EG5. The daily reports collated real-time information, challenges/red flags, dynamic anecdotal data, and good practices relating to the situation during the lockdown, from their various sources in the field. The reports prompted swift action in terms of resolving bottlenecks and ensured progress made on addressing red flag issues.

In May, a review of the daily reports highlighted that the national and state governments had undertaken tremendous steps to ensure that the most vulnerable have access to essential food commodities while various orders were issued to allow the free movement of trains and trucks to carry essential commodities across the country.

There was prompt resolution of issues, both through the intervention of EG 5 and the initiatives of the state and district administration. There was a decrease in the overall red flag issues that reduced or were being managed at the state/district level. The situation however, remained dynamic and was being redefined by the day. There was an influx of returnee migrants moving into rural areas whose socio-economic integration posed new challenges but also offered new opportunities for their inclusion in the safety nets.