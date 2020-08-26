WFP India COVID Situation Report #1, August 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

· Around 600 million TPDS beneficiaries are aware of their entitlements through One Nation, One Ration Card.

· 80 million migrants are aware of their entitlements under Atama Nirbhar (Self-Reliant India)

· WFP's COVID awareness videos have been viewed by more than 50,000 households in three languages.

· More than 2,000 frontline NGOS and Civil Society Organisations have increased knowledge and understanding on food safety and hygiene in community kitchens.

SITUATION UPDATE

· A paradoxical situation of high new cases and high recovery rates being reported in the country, with many states facing the second wave of infections.

· The pandemic has resulted in the worst economic slump in four decades. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) predicts a 4.5 percent decrease in GDP this year. The unemployment rates rose to 27.1 percent in May due to COVID and lockdown measures, pushing almost 114 million out of jobs, which significantly impacted their ability to purchase food. The recovery in employment rates has begun post-May with easing of lockdowns and series of economic recovery measures announced by the Government.

· Natural disasters, such as floods in Assam, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Karnataka and Maharashtra, have further impacted millions of people in terms of shelter, livelihoods and access to food and health services.