WFP India Country Brief, September 2020

Highlights

On 8 September in a virtual ceremony, WFP and the Government of Uttar Pradesh signed a Memorandum of Understanding where WFP will partner with the State Rural Livelihoods Mission to provide technical support to women’s self-help groups. WFP will support these groups to produce nutritious, age-appropriate and quality assured supplementary nutrition products for young children and pregnant and lactating women, to be distributed through the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) scheme for 18 districts in India’s most populous state.

Operational Updates

Promoting Access to Food

• With technical support from WFP, SAMARTH, a front- line civil society organization, has already identified and registered 14,000 vulnerable households and distributed dry ration kits to 8,200, including households with transgender, female and male sex workers, as well as migrants, disabled and chronically ill members.

• Under its collaboration with the Government to increase awareness of the expansion of food-based safety nets entitlements for the COVID-19 response, WFP has developed 15 products such as billboards, banners, posters, pamphlets and radio spots to better inform their beneficiaries, especially migrants, on the Government’s One Nation One Ration Card (ONORC) scheme, which allows beneficiaries to access their subsidized food grain entitlements from any Fair Price Shop in the country. The Government approved the materials and disseminated them to 24 States while the audio spots are being played across multiple radio channels around the country.

Improved Nutrition

• In response to a request by the Secretary of the Department of Food and Public Distribution, WFP conducted sensitization sessions for the Rice Millers Associations in Punjab (28 September) and Haryana (29 September) which are the two major producers of rice in the country, to promote rice fortification for the Government’s Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) and Mid-day Meals programmes.

• As part of Poshan Maah (Nutrition Month) celebrations organized by the Ministry of Women and Child Development, WFP was involved in multiple sessions to sensitize participants from the Government, academia, NGOs, and community-based organizations across the country, on malnutrition and its implications. WFP co- led sessions with the Institute of Food Security on 14 September and with the Food Corporation of India (FCI) on 21 September.