WFP India Country Brief, October 2022

Highlights

With co-facilitation from the Regional Bureau and Headquarters, WFP recently held an internal workshop on South-South and Triangular Cooperation (SSTC) to review WFP India’s SSTC Strategy (2019-2022), discuss progress made under the current Country Strategic Plan (CSP) and to map out a strategy to roll out SSTC across all four CSP Outcomes in the new CSP (2023-2027), as well as strengthening ties with the Regional Bureau and Headquarters teams.

Operational Updates

Ensuring Access to Food

• The learning management system, which WFP developed in partnership with the Department of Food and Public Distribution, was launched in February to train government personnel on reforms and new technology in the Public Distribution System across India. WFP is developing three new modules focused on warehouse management to strengthen the capacity of government officials who manage warehouse operations across the country.

In total, WFP aims to train more than 30,000 government staff across the country. So far, more than 34,000 modules have been completed by more than 12,000 registered government staff.

Improved Nutrition

• WFP continues its work to strengthen the implementation of fortified rice across the country.

WFP and the Department of Food and Civil Supplies (DFCS), Kerala organized a workshop for more than 100 participants and government officials in Wayanad to sensitize them on the nutritional and health benefits of fortified rice and dispel the common myths and misconceptions. Furthermore, WFP trained more than 500 rice millers and government officials in Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Odisha, on quality control and quality assurance related to fortified rice.

• In order to support the Uttar Pradesh State Rural Livelihoods Mission (UPSRLM) to effectively scale up the ‘decentralized take-home ration project’ through rural women’s self-help groups to 202 production units across 43 districts, WFP established a 10-member Programme Management Unit (PMU). In Odisha, WFP completed equipment capacity validation and production trials for the second WFP-supported take-home ration production unit in Bolangir District, which will produce supplementary nutritious products for approximately 11,000 beneficiaries under the integrated child development services scheme.